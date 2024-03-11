A new week begins this Monday, but different for several municipalities in Mexico, which woke up with a time change.

Derived from the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in October 2022, by which the new Time Zone Law was issued, summer time in Mexico, which had been in force since 1996 in the government of President Ernesto Zedillo, was eliminated and gave way to a standard one.

Previously, Mexicans had to set their clocks back or forward, as the case may be, twice a year: in summer and winter. However, with the repeal of Daylight Saving Time in Mexico, a fixed schedule was established according to the time zones and a seasonal one for certain states bordering the northern neighbor, 33 specifically. The above, due to not harming commercial exchange with the United States.

What are the municipalities that change the time in March 2024?

The 33 municipalities that moved their clocks forward one hour starting at 2:00 a.m. this Sunday, March 10, are the following:

Lower California: Tijuana, Mexicali, Cove, Rosarito Beach and Tecate. Chihuahua: Juarez, Ojinaga, Ascension, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Praxedis G. Guerrero. New Lion: Anáhuac and Los Aldama. Coahuila: Coin, Black Stones, Warrior, Hidalgo, Jimenez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo. Tamaulipas: New Laredo, Reynosa, Matamoros, Camargo, Warrior, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Wednesday, Michael German, Bravo River and Beautiful Valley.

It will not be until the first Sunday of November 2024 when the time change to winter time must be made, which will only apply to the 33 municipalities mentioned above.

