If you want to travel to the United States, the first thing you must have is a visa to be able to access the territory of the neighboring country. Processing this requirement can be a slow and complicated process, especially due to the large number of people waiting their turn for the interview with the consuls.

The overdemand of visa applications has caused the wait for an appointment to be very long, especially in some Mexican cities. If you want to go to a city with a shorter wait time, we present the ones that have appointments available more quickly.

Matamoros: October 27, 2025 Mérida: April 6, 2026 Guadalajara: April 29, 2026 Tijuana: June 8, 2026. Mexico City: July 13, 2026

Most have space until 2026, so we recommend being patient and not falling for scams that promise quick appointments.

