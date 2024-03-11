The wheels on this green Huracán cost a lot: $23,396.

It’s all over for the Lamborghini Huracán. The little Lambo was introduced in 2012 as the successor to the Lamborghini Gallardo and became a huge hit for Lamborghini. The successor to this car cannot wait long.

So don’t be surprised if you see a new model soon. And don’t be surprised by the drive, because the new little Lambo will have a hybrid powertrain. In this way, the car can receive a special engine with maximum performance and electrical power required to pass the WLTP.

Green Huracan

But if you don’t like the hybrid and don’t want to wait, there’s good news. Send a note to Worsteiner. They have developed a number of things that you can use to make yourself very unique. It’s based on the Huracan STO, which is already an above-average car that we could just fit @wouter into.

There’s a new front spoiler, a set of side skirts and some frills on the front door, as well as a heavy-duty hood. All this gives a very combative impression. Now we should note that the STO version itself is not a wallflower. Green paint also helps it stand out. And it’s always nice to be able to say that you’re now driving green, too.

VERY expensive wheels

You have great wheels. These are VC-222 alloy wheels, which are, of course, forged, but the non-forged part is made of carbon! This means very light weight and an extremely high price. They were created in collaboration with Dymag, a specialist in extremely lightweight wheels. They measure 9×20 in the front and 12.5×21 in the back.

The great thing is that they don’t look like aftermarket ones, and the design fits very well with the Lamborghini Huracán. As mentioned, the price is a disadvantage. The kit costs $23,396, which is equivalent to €21,386. All parts can be ordered immediately. If you already have a Huracán, you can remove these wheels, right?

And check out the Huracán STO driving test below, where you’ll see @wouter fit in:

