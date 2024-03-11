Weather forecast for Lazio

Situation . The unrest, which brought severe bad weather to parts of the north on Sunday and heavy snowfall in the Alps, will not only loosen control of the north on Monday but will further lead to instability in the south-central regions, weather forecasts show. regions with showers and severe thunderstorms, as well as snowfall in the Apennines. On Tuesday, the situation will also improve in the regions of Central Italy, but not yet in the south, where the final phase of the front caused by the movement of the Balkan depression is underway. Meanwhile, a high pressure field will begin to expand out of Western Europe, restoring more stable conditions in the central-north and also in the south from midweek, with temperatures generally rising.

The weather is Monday. North: Variability north of the Po River with low probability or only isolated events. More unstable weather in Emilia-Romagna with showers, thunderstorms and snow in the Apennines. Stationary temperatures, maximum from 11 to 16.

Central: Unsettled weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms, even intense during central hours and in inland areas. Stable temperature, maximum from 11 to 17.

South: often unstable, with periodic rain and thunderstorms, more common in Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian regions. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 13 to 17.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

MONDAY: An area of ​​low pressure covers the region, resulting in unsettled weather throughout the day with light rain in all areas, increasing in the evening. In particular, gradually increasing clouds on the north coast with light rain in the afternoon; on the southern coasts, scattered cloudiness alternating with sunny periods with a tendency to gradually increase cloudiness, leading to cloudy skies with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, in the evening; on the northern plains the sky is very cloudy or overcast, with little rain absorbed in the evening; gradually increasing cloudiness over the capital with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, starting in the afternoon; in the southern plains, in the Podapennines and Apennines, the sky is very cloudy or overcast, with light rain, increasing in the evening with showers also of a thunderous nature. Light winds from the south-eastern quadrants, changing to the south; Thermal zero is about 1700 meters. The sea is very rough to rough.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

STILL INSTABILITY AND RAIN AT THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK – Between the weekend and the beginning of next week, the weather worsened in Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria due to the transit of two disturbances of Atlantic origin, foreshadowing heavy showers, local thunderstorms and snow in the Apennines 1300-1600m; Southerly winds will also increase, especially along coasts and mountain ranges. A phase marked by variability will follow around the middle of the week, with the possibility of further scattered and irregular rainfall, most likely during the daytime in the interior sectors close to the topography. A true anticyclonic pause could affect the Mediterranean by next weekend, but details remain to be confirmed.

Font: 3B Meteo

