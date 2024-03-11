Ramadan begins (without respite). A comment

In the prophetic words of Pasolini 50 years ago, today we finally live in a world where citizens are mature consumers. A world where the press and information are populated by thousands of dancers, and the news is filtered like air in air conditioners and sifted like sand in search of gold. The dystopias dreamed of by Ray Bradbeer, George Orwell or Aldous Huxley, to name the greatest prophets of the New World, have become glorious realities that have quickly conquered and revolutionized half the planet and are now preparing to colonize the other. What was once presented as negative utopias, frightening and terrifying dimensions in which no one would want to live, is today the light, the truth, the path outside of which there is no life or hope.

Washed, bleached and primed, designed to consume and not think, we rush joyfully to the Styx for a cleansing bath: hate like soap, blood like balm. What to do? I do not know, really. Only traces of humanity remained in people, sporadic spots of pity and compassion, without sentimental continuity. Humanity is in fits and starts, like a state without territorial continuity. I want to cry. And right after that I tell myself: don’t let fear win. Arm your hand with the sword of irony and your forearm with the shield of memory. Together they are formidable. A bit like the mind and a parachute: they only work if they open.

So let’s open these minds, give them the freedom to reason in connections, joke and cultivate aphorisms again. Let us remember that we are part of an infinitely connected and universal infinity. “An endless chain of connections that unites everything with everything else as parts of a single organism,” as Giordano Bruno said before the Church roasted him like a child in the Campo dei Fiori in Rome.

Coming to the present day, Saturday March 9th was Shabbat before sunset, the day of Christian vigil, and it is the eve of Ramadan, which began last night at sunset and will end on April 8th, the date of another eve. This is the Deir Yassin massacre, carried out at dawn on April 9, 1948, by 130 paramilitary commandos from the IRGUN Stern Gang. They mercilessly killed 250 defenseless people, mostly women, old people and children. The horizons are getting lower and darker. All that can be done is to look up and smile, realizing that at the same moment, others, less fortunate, are being robbed of what little humanity is left. “Each of us must open our ears and not allow anyone to be satisfied with tomorrow; Today we, young and old, are happy, every woman and man; let all sad thoughts fall away: let’s celebrate anyway. Who wants to be happy, let him be happy: there is no confidence in the future.”