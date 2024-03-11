Suara.com – The Isbat session is an important moment in determining the beginning of the Hijriah month in Indonesia. Despite its importance, the Isbat session budget is often the subject of discussion, because it is accused of wasting the state budget due to its efficient use.

Previously, the General Secretary of the Muhammadiyah Central Leadership, Abdul Mu’ti, proposed that the isbat session be abolished in order to save the state budget.

According to him, currently the state’s finances are not doing well and determining the start of the month can be done using the true reckoning method which has been recognized as valid.

The budget for the Isbat session varies every year, depending on the number of invitees and the location of the event. In 2024, the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) claims that its budget will not reach IDR 1 billion.

“We only have hundreds of millions if we calculate it, especially since this is for the benefit of togetherness. Then we were slandered, we were once told that Rp. 9 billion was slandered,” said Head of Sub-Directorate for Hisab Rukyat and Sharia Development at the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) Ismail Fahmi at the weekend at the BRIN Office. .

The budget is used for consumption and transportation, invitations, resource persons and committees, meeting costs, trial equipment, documentation and publications.

However, several parties said that the Isbat trial budget was not free from criticism, especially regarding its size. Several parties believe that the budget can be saved by utilizing technology and minimizing the number of invitations.

“For me, if it is for the benefit of the people, we are ready to give what is important for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Furthermore, Ismail said that the isbat session was not only about determining the beginning of the month, but also as a forum for friendship and education for Muslims.

“The isbat session is a forum for experts in reckoning and astronomy to present the results of their rukyat and reckoning. Apart from that, the isbat session is also a means of educating the public about the method for determining the start of the Hijri month,” said Ismail.

The polemic over the budget for this isbat session is likely to continue. On the one hand, there are those who want the isbat session to be abolished in order to save the budget. On the other hand, there are those who argue that the isbat session still needs to be held as a forum for friendship and education for Muslims.