Then you find yourself at the gas station or garage with your new debit card.

Not being able to pay until you actually have a sufficient bank balance. You don’t have this problem with your old debit card, but you do with the latest option, which is already used by Triodos, Bunq, Openbank, Revolut and N26.

Various ATMs do not yet work with the most advanced protocols found on the new debit card. Especially at payment terminals that have been there for a longer period. Think about an ATM at a gas station or a machine in a garage. These are by far the smallest applications. Only two percent of all payment terminals may not accept your new debit card.

New debit card

Little chance or not. It’s still quite commonplace when you’re standing at an unmanned gas station with an empty tank and want to refuel. Or you want to leave the garage and cannot pay. As is often the case in payment transactions: one thing is missing. Make sure you always have multiple payment methods with you. Cash, debit and credit cards. This way you will never encounter any unpleasant surprises.

By the way, I can hear you thinking: I’m not sitting in one of those exotic banks, so I must be in the right place. May be. Ultimately, all debit cards will be replaced with the Maestro and V PAY logos in the coming years. Someday your turn will come. The hope is that by then payment terminals will be smart enough to accept your new card.

You won’t be able to link a new bank card to a smartphone or smartwatch. The protocols are the same, so it still doesn’t work. Fortunately, as already mentioned, this occurs in only two percent of payment terminals. 98 percent of the time things go well. So stay away from the prehistoric fruit machines, toilets, garages and gas stations and you’ll be fine. (via Nu.nl)

