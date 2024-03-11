Simply sit in the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package and benefit from launch control. Then switch to the Tesla Model S and activate Plaid mode. Give up breakfast in an organized manner and then be honest: did you notice a difference of 0.1 seconds? And then ask yourself what is most important to you, because the Tesla Model S is a little faster in a straight line, but the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT humbles the Tesla in the corners.

The Taycan Turbo GT is the most powerful Porsche ever built. In standard mode it produces 789 hp, but as soon as you activate the launch control, the power increases to 1034 hp. With the Overboost function you can even get 1108 hp. in 2 seconds. The 0-60 time is 2.2 seconds if you have the Weissach package, 2.3 seconds otherwise. 0-200 times are rated at 6.6 or 6.4 seconds, the latter for the Weissach package. The maximum speed is 305 km/h – that’s 322 km/h for Tesla.

The Taycan Turbo GT is fast on the track

Where the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT really shines is on the track. Previously, the car set a time of 7 minutes and 7 seconds at the Nurburgring. Tesla cannot complete a lap in less than 7 minutes and 25 seconds. At Laguna Seca, the new Turbo GT achieved a time of 1 minute 27.87 seconds. Porsche only installed a roll cage for these lap times for driver safety.

The Porsche Turbo GT weighs 75 kilograms less than the Turbo S, thanks to carbon-fiber plastic bucket seats, lighter trunk materials and the absence of a soft-close tailgate. The 21-inch wheels should also be lighter. Porsche’s ceramic composite brakes eat up the last two kilograms.

If you opt for the Weissach package on the options list, the car becomes an additional 70 kilograms lighter thanks to the removal of the rear seat, dashboard clock and floor mats. There’s also less insulation material and only one charging port, which also has to be operated manually. You also get a spoiler that can generate 220 kilograms of downforce.

How to find out the most powerful Porsche?

At the front, the Turbo GT can be identified by its “aero blades”, and at the rear there is an active spoiler. With the Weissach package you get a pronounced carbon fiber rear spoiler. Unlike the Turbo and Turbo S, the Porsche logo is simply colored and therefore not in the so-called Turbonite shades. Porsche has developed six special paint colors for this Turbo GT, including Pale Blue and Purple Sky. But you can also bring your own color sample.

Inside, you get suede-like upholstery. Porsche calls it Race-Tex. You can also upgrade from the lightweight bucket seats to power-adjustable seats if you find them more comfortable. For the interior, you can use Volt Blue or GT Silver shades. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will hit dealerships this spring. It costs at least 249,900 euros – and that’s even without the Weissach package.