Ef Group, the sale of EOS IM to Alto Partners begins

Alto Partners and EOS Investment Management Group have signed a binding agreement for the sale of EF Group, an Italian general contractor leader in the design and construction of exhibition stands and three-dimensional structures (events, exhibitions, corporate headquarters, showrooms and concept stores) for diversified corporate clients of primary national and international standing with an offer of tailor-made products and services – further strengthened with the recent acquisition of Giordano Allestimenti – in the high end segment of the reference market.

Alto Capital V will purchase the majority of EF from Fysis – EOS PE Fund I, a fund managed by EOS IM, and will be supported in the investment by the Giordano Family and all the Top Management. The closing of the transaction is expected by April 2024.

Alto Capital V’s investment aims to further accelerate the Group’s development project, both in the exhibition and contract divisions, to consolidate the role of EF Group as a point of reference in the development of the physical spaces of leading Italian and foreign groups , seeking high-value projects in terms of brand experience created with tailor-made products and services and with great attention to sustainability aspects.

Gianmarco Gandolfi, Partner and Board Member of Alto Partners, commented: “We have appreciated the work carried out by EF Group in recent years and we believe that, with the support of a professional, solid and motivated management team, EF represents an excellent platform for the organic development and through acquisitions of sustainable, innovative and technologically advanced contract solutions. This operation will represent the third investment of the Alto Capital V Fund – which last December closed the collection at €273 million – and confirms Alto Partners’ desire to support Italian excellence in their development paths”.

Gianni Galasso, Senior Parter of EOS IM, commented: “Our investment strategy in EF Group, launched in 2018, has been fully realized. Supported by the company management, EOS IM has allowed the Group to further strengthen its positioning in the sector, also through initiatives aimed at sustainability, attention to the circularity of business models, as well as the introduction of digital services, promoting the ability to compete in international markets. With our support, EF Group accelerated its organic growth and international presence, in particular with its entry into the German market, and expanded its range of high-end products also thanks to the acquisitions of Xilos and Giordano. We are confident that in the future the Group will be able to continue its path of undisputed leadership in a “showcase” segment for Made-in-Italy”.

Giorgio Falzone, CEO of EF Group and investor, commented: “Today a new and important step is taken in the expansion path of EF Group. Alto Partners’ experience and financial solidity will allow us to increase the value of the group and invest in new strategic initiatives. We are excited to join forces with Alto Partners to face new challenges and pursue ambitious goals. EF Group has long been recognized for its strategic and responsible approach to environmental, social and governance issues. The company has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to sustainability through initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its activities, promoting an inclusive and diverse culture, and ensuring high standards of business integrity and ethics.

Banco BPM and Banca Ifis acted as financing banks. Alto Partners was supported by advisors: Roland Berger (Business), Molinari Agostinelli Studio Legale (Legal), Alvarez & Marsal (Financial), Alma Tax Led (Tax), Wi Legal (Labour), ERM (ESG).

The EOS IM team is made up of Giovanni Galasso (Senior Partner), Marianna Castiglioni (Partner) and Jacopo Fornaciari (Senior Associate) and together with the EF Management they were supported by: Vitale&Co (Financial Advisor), PedersoliGattai (Legal), RMU (Tax), OC&C (Business).