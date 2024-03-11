The last heartbreaking farewell to Alberto Pittarello and the harsh letter from his brother, read at the end of the funeral rite: here’s what he said

On Saturday 9 March, they celebrated the funeral of Alberto Pittarello, the 38-year-old who, after having put an end to his partner’s life, threw himself with his van into the Bacchiglione river. In this moment of great pain, Sara Buratin’s mother was also present.

The two families, despite the pain of the losses they suffered, chose to remain united, also to be close to their 15-year-old daughter, who was suddenly left without both her parents. The brother also chose to say some words for the 38-year-old who chose to take his own life after the crime.

An emotional crowd awaited the coffin in the church of Bovolenta, the municipality where he lived with his family. Two days earlier, the same parish priest, Don Lodovico Casaro celebrated Sara’s last farewell. On the occasion of this funeral, also given what happened, in your homily you tried to invoke forgiveness for the man.

Alberto’s brother himself, at the end of the ritual, chose to speak. In his short letter he said: “For what you have done I will find it very difficult to forgive you, but I promise you that sooner or later I will succeed. I promise I will take care of your daughter too.” Sara’s mother chose to be present at this funeral, in silence she was sitting next to Alberto’s relatives.

The crime committed by Alberto Pittarello, to Sara Buratin and her extreme gesture

CREDIT: RAI

Sara Buratin lost her life in the late morning of Tuesday 27 February. A few days ago she and her 15-year-old daughter moved to her mother’s house, as she was in crisis with her partner. The latter, with the excuse of bringing the girl’s scooter back to her, managed to meet her. Finally, when the 41-year-old was facing away from her, he hit her with a hunting knife, with a blade of about 15 centimetres.

From an initial examination, it emerged that there were around 20 blows he inflicted on her. However, the autopsy revealed another truth. It appears that Alberto Pittarello hit the woman with around 50 blows in the area of ​​her neck and back. He continued to hit her, even when she was now deceased.

Shortly after the crime, Alberto Pittarello decided to enter the waters of the Bacchiglione river with his van. In fact, it was only after two days that they first found the body and shortly after they pulled the vehicle out.