Did you know that there is an island that connects China with two of the most dynamic economic areas in the world? This territory belongs to the Asian giant and was once an important center of the ancient Silk Road. Currently, this province is the youngest in the country and in a few years it could host the largest free trade port in the world.

Having particular customs and tax regulations for trade has positioned it as an attractive destination for foreign investments. The companies that enter this market are, above all, from the members of the G20. In addition, in the last five years, the arrival of at least 509,000 high-caliber professionals has been recorded, according to the book ‘This is Hainan’.

Which province in China aims to have the world’s largest free trade port?

This is Hainan, a province of China whose central island, which bears the same name, stands out for its tourist destinations and attractive trade policies. This administrative region of the Asian giant also includes the Xisha, Zhonsha and Nansha islands.

In total, this area has 19 cities and counties. Furthermore, its capital is Haikou and consists of an area of ​​35,400 square kilometers. While its population amounts to more than 10.2 million people.

By 2025, the Chinese province aims to have a free trade port (FTP) policy framework in place focused on the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment. While by 2035 it is expected to have more developed institutional FTP systems that are in line with China’s open economy, according to the aforementioned book published by the province of Hainan.

Hainan’s beaches are one of its main tourist destinations. Photo: Xinhua

It also aims to become a crucial intersection of China for the domestic and foreign market. All this would make it even surpass South Korea by having the largest free trade port in the world, according to a study by Moodie Davit, a portal specialized in duty-free industries.

This is thanks to its unique geographical position, as it borders the Chinese province of Guangdong, as well as the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. This allows it to connect China with two of the most dynamic economic areas in the world, which, combined, reach a population of approximately 2.1 billion people.

What are the tourist attractions of Hainan?

Hainan is referred to by some as ‘Eastern Hawaii’. The reason is that it has a calm sea, warm sand, and clean waters. This makes it an important tourist destination in the Chinese country.

A wide variety of events and festivals also take place every year. Some of the best known are the Hainan International Surfing Festival, the hot air balloon challenge, among others.

Hainan aims to become a unique destination as the world’s free trade port. Photo: Xinhua

The most visited beaches are Yalong, Sanya and Shimei bays. These are extremely clean and safe for any visitor. In addition to this, its volcanoes allow tourists to enjoy the impressive landscape.

For those who like to observe plants, Hainan has the Xinglong Tropical Botanical Garden. Meanwhile, those who want to learn more about the philosophy and religion of China can find in this region the Nashan temple, one of the largest in the southern part of the Asian giant.