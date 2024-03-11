Pierluca Impronta, Mag group

Gruppo Mag, the competition for artists under 35 linked to corporate brands

Interpreting the activity and dynamism of an insurance broker with the gaze of young artists, to enhance entrepreneurial culture through the beauty of Art. The MAG Group chaired by the Cavaliere del Lavoro Pierluca Impronta – with over 40 years of history which makes it a reference for Italian companies present in the national and international market – promotes the free competition entitled “IMAGE” to select an Italian artist under 35 that represents, through a work, the identity of the company. The projects for pictorial, sculptural, digital art and photographic works must be submitted by May 16, 2024 by filling out the form on the website www.immaginamag.com.

President Impronta, where did this initiative come from?

The IMMAGINA contest is an initiative that intends to show the company’s attention and sensitivity towards visual languages ​​and art worlds and reflects a concrete commitment to promoting culture and supporting emerging creativity.

What is the goal?

The artist participating in the competition is encouraged to draw inspiration from MAG’s five fundamental values: Italianity, Style, Courage, Culture and International Vision. With this challenge, young artists are invited to explore the unique connection between artistic disciplines and corporate identity, with the freedom to interpret the symbol that characterizes us, the iconic ‘square’, the Group’s first and only identifying graphic line.

The call is aimed at artists under 35

It is the demonstration of MAG’s support for young people, with the intention of enhancing their ability to express energy, innovation, competence and to know how to relate to the world of work with ever new perspectives. I expect an unpredictable reading of a complex area, a look that surprises us.

What value does art add to the world of insurance brokerage?

We work to predict, prevent, manage and control events that impact the lives of clients with the aim of protecting their business, assets, solidity, development, strategies, success and reputation. We do not have practical evidence to show, a product that identifies our activities. In this case, the winning work could become the tangible expression of our values.

How does the broker’s vision materialize in the art universe?

Positioning itself as a strategic partner for artists, collectors, galleries and cultural institutions by offering customized solutions that exceed expectations. This is a commitment which, in a broader perspective, intends to protect the artistic heritage while safeguarding respect for the aesthetics and cultural value of the works. Insurance itself turns into an art form.

The Competition, with the opening of registrations, will be presented at a press conference tomorrow, Tuesday 12 March at 11:00, in the Scarpa Room of the National Museum of XXI Century Arts – MAXXI. A scientific committee, chaired by the President of the MAG Group Pierluca Impronta and composed of Cecilia Casorati (Art Critic and Director of the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome); Milo Goj (Art Historian and Professor of Visual Semiotics at the Academy of Fine Arts in Milan); Daniela Piscitelli (Architect, Graphic Designer and Professor of Industrial Design at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Caserta); Sergio Risaliti (Director of the Museo Novecento in Florence); Antonio Valentino (President of the Young Collectors Association); Alessandro Vitiello (Journalist and Gallery Owner) will evaluate the proposals received, favoring criteria linked to the technical and executive quality, originality and communicative strength of the ideas.

The winner will be announced at the end of June. Up for grabs is a prize worth €5,000 – of which part in cash and another to be converted into a scholarship for enrollment in a course/master’s degree in the artistic sector – which will be awarded at the awards ceremony, in program on November 14, 2024 at the MAXXI. Subsequently, the winning work will be reproduced in 25 copies which will be placed in the MAG Group offices throughout the country and in the London headquarters.