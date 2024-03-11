All-risk car insurance is more popular, although it carries a higher premium.

What do you choose when buying a car? WA, WA+ or all risks insurance? Of course, there is no clear answer to this question. For a cheap frikandel you choose WA, for a more expensive car that you have been saving for years, the most common insurance is all risks insurance.

All the risk

Geld.nl data shows that more and more car owners are choosing all-risk car insurance. In 2023, more than 47 percent of car owners chose insurance with maximum coverage. Despite the fact that the insurance premium is higher than third party insurance+ or even third party liability insurance. In 2022, only 36 percent chose all-risk insurance.

Washington

WA’s popularity is completely declining. This basic insurance will only cover you if someone else causes an accident that damages your car. In the event of your own fault, theft or fire, you will be responsible for the costs yourself. In 2023, only 18.46 percent of car owners took out such insurance; in 2022, this figure remained another 34.52 percent.

Full Coverage

Car insurance against all risks is not an unnecessary luxury for a new car. Due to all the modern technological devices, parts have become very expensive. For example, these BMW laser headlights are good. But the damage to your headlight this way can amount to thousands of euros. This is just one example. If you have a sportier car with real carbon parts, it will be difficult to bill in the event of damage.

In short, as more and more car owners opt for all-risk car insurance, this is actually a very logical consequence. Depending on where you live, your age and what car you drive, the premium is sometimes several tens of euros higher per month compared to WA+. Then the step towards full risk will be small. It is quite clear that the Dutch have a little more money left over for full coverage.

This article The Dutch have more money left over for all-risk car insurance first appeared on Ruetir.