In the yearbook of natural disasters, the eruption of this volcano in 1600 stands out as a dark and fascinating chapter. Located in South America, this volcano awoke with devastating force and left an indelible mark on the history and climate of the planet. The magnitude of this tragedy, three times more powerful than the infamous eruption of Vesuvius that devastated Pompeii, still captivates scientists and the curious alike.

The disaster buried more than 20 towns under tons of volcanic material and marked a before and after in the understanding of the power of nature. Recent research highlights the uniqueness of this volcanic giant and classifies it as the deadliest in South America and as a key player in an episode of global climate change.

What is the deadliest volcano in the world?

Huaynaputina, whose Quechua name translates as ‘young volcano’, has this title due to its catastrophic eruption in 1600. Located in the Moquegua region of Peru, this volcano demonstrated its destructive power on an unprecedented scale. With a volcanic explosiveness index (VIE) of 6, its eruption surpassed in magnitude and consequences many others known in history.

The violence of the explosion and the vast amount of ash and pyroclastic material emitted left an indelible mark on the landscape, wiping more than 20 towns off the map and causing the deaths of at least 1,500 people. Studies from the Geophysical Institute of Peru and the Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute provide a detailed account of the tragedy and reveal the extreme violence of this natural phenomenon.

Huaynaputina volcano crater. Photo: Government of Peru

What happened centuries ago in Peru with the Huaynaputina volcano?

On February 19, 1600, Huaynaputina entered a Plinian eruptive phase, characterized by the expulsion of large columns of smoke and ash that exceeded 20 kilometers in height. This type of eruption, named after that of Vesuvius in 79 AD. C., is distinguished by its high viscosity and the enormous amount of volcanic material projected into the atmosphere.

According to accounts from the time and geophysical studies, the ash deposits reached thicknesses of up to 3 meters, while the pyroclastic flows buried everything in their path, reaching depths of up to 6 meters. The devastation was such that entire towns were buried and their inhabitants were left with no escape from the fury of nature.

How did the volcano eruption change the planet’s climate?

The Huaynaputina eruption had devastating local effects, but it also altered the global climate. The large amounts of aerosols and sulfates in the stratosphere caused a significant decrease in the planet’s average temperature, estimated at 1.13 °C. This cooling had direct consequences on global weather patterns, affecting crops, food production, and causing famines in various parts of the world.

Evidence suggests that the summer following the eruption was one of the coldest on record in the northern hemisphere, with negative impacts on agriculture and the economy of regions as far away as Germany and Russia. This event highlights the interconnection between natural phenomena and human life, and demonstrates how a volcano in South America can influence climate and society on a global scale.

Location of the Huaynaputina volcano. Photo: Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute