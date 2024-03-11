Suara.com – Philippe Troussier, head coach of the Vietnam national football team, has announced a list of 33 players for the training session ahead of the crucial match against Indonesia in the context of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place on March 21 and 26.

In the squad chosen by Troussier, there is a unique thing in that Nguyen Cong Phuong is the only player active in a foreign club, specifically at Yokohama FC.

With experience playing 56 times and scoring 12 goals for The Golden Star Warriors, Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the senior pillars of the team.

ALSO READ: Statistics on Nguyen Tien Linh, the Vietnamese striker who is on fire ahead of facing the Indonesian national team

This is in contrast to the approach of Shin Tae-yong, the Indonesian national team coach, who relies more on the services of players competing abroad, with a total of 12 players.

Troussier also didn’t forget to include Tien Linh in the squad, who has amassed 18 goals in 43 appearances for Vietnam, despite having just recovered from an injury that kept him out of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Another surprise was the call-up of Bui Hoang Viet Anh, a top defender who recently suffered a serious head injury, requiring 24 stitches, after the match against Viettel on March 9.

READ ALSO: 3 Hereditary Footballers Who Are Reluctant to Defend for the Indonesian National Team, No. 3 Joins the Italian League Club

In the spirit of avenging their narrow defeat to Indonesia in the 2023 Asian Cup, Vietnam is determined to appear impressive when they visit the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on March 21.

The following is a complete list of Vietnam players who will face Indonesia:

Kiper:

– Philip Nguyen

– Nguyen Dinh Trieu

– Nguyen Van Viet

Bek:

– Vu Van Thanh

– I have Tan Tai

– Bui Hoang Viet Anh

– Giap Tuan Duong

-Bui Tien Dung

– Nguyen Thanh Binh

– Phan Tuan Tai

– By Duy Manh

– Nguyen Than Chung

– Le Ngoc Bao

– Vo Minh Trong

Midfielder:

– Nguyen Hoang Duc

– Nguyen Duc Chien

– Truong Tien Anh

– Khuat Van Khang

– Le Pham Thanh Long

– Nguyen Quang Hai

– Pham Van Luan

-Do Hung Dung

– Pham Xuan Manh

– Nguyen Hai Long

– Trieu Viet Hung

– Nguyen Thai Son

– Tran Ngoc Son

Front:

– Nguyen Van Tung

– Nguyen Dinh Bac

– Nham Manh Dung

– Nguyen Va Toan

– Nguyen Ten Linh

– Nguyen Cong Phuong

With the best players in the squad, Vietnam hopes to show their best performance and achieve positive results in this highly anticipated match.