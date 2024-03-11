After the success acclaimed by critics and the public for the first season, Amazon Prime Video announced the continuation of the series The Bad Guy, starring Luigi Lo Cascio in the main role.

In The Bad Guy II, in addition to the actor Lo Cascio, who will always be remembered for his extraordinary performance in I Cento Passi, Claudia Pandolfi, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza and Antonio Catania are also confirmed in the cast with the debut of Stefano Accorsi . Filming will take place between Lazio, Sicily and Emilia Romagna.

Thus continues the life of the former anti-mafia magistrate Nino Scotellaro, who after having been sentenced, plans his revenge, thus becoming what he has always fought for, one of the bad guys.

The second season also promises an authentic and innovative plot capable of uniting different genres such as crime stories and dark comedy. The past will once get in the way of the future of the Sicilian prosecutor creating a captivating and surprising story. The struggle between good and evil will still confuse and mix the roles of the good with the bad through a strong irony and sensitivity.

Directed by Giancarlo Fontana and Giuseppe G. Stasi, who also contributed to writing and creating the series together with many other names such as Fortunata Apicella, Giacomo Bendotti, Giordana Mari, Ludovica Rampoldi and Davide Serino, the second season of The Bad Guy is produced by Indigo Film in co-production with Amazon MGM Studios, FIFTH SEASON and Rai Cinema.

The second season will debut in Italy in 2025, first on Prime Video and then on Rai which will also broadcast the first cycle free-to-air.

With the second season of The Bad Guy, Prime Video intends to once again ensure an Italian series of international caliber and out of the ordinary, capable of involving and entertaining a large audience.