What is this?

The third generation of the car, which takes the term “Mini” with a serious dose of British sea salt. The new Countryman is now larger than your father-in-law’s Volkswagen Tiguan and is mainly aimed at car parkers thanks to its all-electric powertrain. For the eternal doubters, there is also a gasoline option.

Wait, bigger than the Tiguan?

Yes, the new Countryman may wear a Mini badge on its face, but with an extra 13 centimeters (on a length of 4.44 meters), it has become a full-fledged family SUV. A void that until recently the British brand still had in its line-up. Should Mini even have a family SUV in its lineup? That’s another discussion.

If we look beyond the badge, we see a sleek, minimalist-styled SUV with stylish colors and wheel options. Mini doesn’t fall into the trap of glamorizing the new Countryman coupe and boasts a spacious 450-litre boot. This is what the Opel Mokka can only dream of. With recessed door handles, accented skid plates and a tow bar area… when configured correctly, the Countryman exudes adventure!

What a jump!

However, it’s inside where this third-generation Countryman takes things a step further. Because let’s be honest: the general public secretly associates Mini not with “small” but with “playful.” And damn, this interior exudes playfulness. The slightly curved dashboard is covered in fabric that changes color towards the rear seat, the third spoke on the steering wheel is also fabric, and there is no chrome strip visible.

This Countryman may share the same genes as the BMW X1, but the difference inside couldn’t be greater. What’s even more impressive is that we would even dare to say that, despite its agility, this Countryman feels better than the German one! As long as you don’t let your kids eat cookies in this Brita because the crumbs will forever remain in the fabric center console. Sorry, Mini.

Software update?

By now you will also have noticed the central display. This has always been a Mini hallmark, but this generation of Countryman (and Cooper hatchback) takes the screen to a higher level. The 240mm OLED screen has very thin edges, is sharper than the Wüsthof Classic, and features Spike, your personal assistant (dog). There is no shortage of splendor. With a sleek interface, 8 “impressions” that customize the overlay, and a clear flow of information.

However, that’s where the fun ends. Because although the software is unique, it is the weak link. Not only is it about the rather stupid display of Android Auto and Apple Carplay in a rectangle inside a circle, our Countryman several times did not want to establish a wireless connection with the smartphone systems, Android Auto crashed while driving or it was impossible. to connect via Bluetooth call. Hopefully this addresses some of the issues that can be resolved with an update.

Spread of motorization

At 4.44 meters tall, it seems clear that the Countryman is not on the chassis of a regular Mini hatchback. Correct! Because under the hood, this Countryman C is based on the UKL2 platform, which also powers the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, X1 and X2. So, from an engine perspective, there is room for petrol, diesel, plug-in and full EV. Mini already (initially) removes the plugin. Electrically, you have the Countryman E and Countryman SE ALL4 with a 64.7 kWh (net) battery and 204 hp. (front wheel) or 313 hp. (AWD) respectively.

Diesel drivers get the Countryman D with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 163 hp. and CO2 emissions of 120 g/km. Among the petrol models we see the Countryman C, Countryman S ALL4 and JCW Countryman ALL4. The latest two models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 218 or 300 hp. on four wheels respectively. The C model is the absolute base level with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine producing 170 hp. on the front wheels. By the way, keep in mind that moving the lever is no longer an option, regardless of the version.

Playful impression, but…

Since most of the Internet was already on the road with a version that most individuals won’t buy – the JCW Countryman – we’re taking the Countryman C on the road. On paper it delivers decent numbers: 170 hp, 280 Nm, mild hybrid powertrain and 8 .3 seconds to 100. The chassis also leaves a playful impression thanks to excellent damping, short steering throw and – thanks to the wider track – a confident impression at higher speeds. This is also allowed, with the current weight of 1.5 tons.

However, the Countryman C’s combination of automatic transmission, engine and front-wheel drive limits the overall enjoyment somewhat. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is slow on restart and doesn’t make you feel like you have 170bhp under the hood. When cornering at an intersection, front axle slip is not unusual, and torque steer is noticeable when accelerating out of a corner. That’s good for a Cooper S hot hatch, not the family car that this Countryman exudes in every other aspect. With a tested consumption of 7.3L/100km, it’s not particularly thirsty, but it’s not particularly economical either.

Respect, diesel lover!

In short, the entry-level Countryman C left us somewhat disappointed in terms of driving behavior, which is odd for a Mini to say the least and very challenging when you feel how powerful the chassis is underneath. Without a doubt, all-wheel drive options perform much better. However, this is where the shoe starts to pinch. For example, the Countryman C costs a minimum of 38,250 euros. That’s roughly what you pay for the BMW X1 18i. And although the Mini has more power and better equipment, it is certainly not German.

For the Cooper S ALL4 – our pick in the petrol range – you’ll spend €44,250. After some options you will get around 55,000 euros. For that money you can also buy a Countryman E with some options. It may be electric, but it also has tax benefits. As a result, the number of petrol units of the new Countryman on the Belgian market will be very small. For this one diesel buyer; Respect already!

Conclusion

The third-generation Mini Countryman makes a giant leap in terms of trim, quality and size, but disappoints as an entry-level Countryman C and in terms of ease of use from an infotainment perspective. The latter is easily solved by Mini with a software update, the choice in terms of motorization is yours. The largest Mini may well become the most popular…