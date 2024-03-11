Last year, an already strained power grid became even busier. Tennet, the high-voltage grid operator in the Netherlands, said this in its annual report published on Monday. Therefore, companies that need a new connection have to wait a long time. “Unfortunately, the situation remains critical at this time,” Tennet’s board of directors wrote.

So-called “grid congestion” means that Tennet and regional operators’ cables are too small for the electricity that needs to flow through them. This affects almost the entire Netherlands and hinders the energy transition. For example, entrepreneurs who want to electrify their factories or install wind turbines will have to wait.

Things are currently going in the wrong direction, Tennett writes: “The rate at which demand for capacity is growing is faster than the rate at which grid operators can expand the grid.” The company is therefore calling for a “major acceleration” of grid expansion.

Tennet invested 7.7 billion euros in the energy system last year, a figure set to rise to 10 billion this year, with total investment over the next decade expected to be around 160 billion euros. In the Netherlands, Tennet wants to install 2,500 kilometers of new power lines.

Read also: There are more and more warnings from network operators: code red in the energy country

Share Write to the editor