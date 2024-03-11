Telegram reaches 900 million active users and is considering listing on the American stock exchange. Here’s how much it could be worth

Telegram has reached 900 million users, approaching profitability and founder Pavel Durov – considered the Mark Zuckerberg of Russia – is thinking of a stock market listing. He himself said it to the Financial Times. “We hope to turn a profit next year, if not this year,” the Russian-born founder said in his first interview since 2017.

The platform reported 900 million monthly active users, up from 500 million at the start of 2021. Durov, who wholly owns Telegram, revealed that the company has received “valuation offers exceeding $30 billion” from potential investors, including “late-stage global technology funds”, but has ruled out selling it as it considers a future initial public offering.

“We want to remain independent,” he said. Once home to the free cryptocurrency community, the company, which has only about 50 full-time employees, has become wildly popular in recent years, becoming a communications tool for governments and officials around the world, as well as an anchor of safety for citizens in conflict zones.

However, some researchers have warned that the platform could be a hotbed of criminal activity, as well as extremist or terrorist content and disinformation. Those more critical speculate that the Kremlin may have ties or influence over Telegram, a claim Durov dismissed as “inaccurate.”

According to sources reported by the FT, Telegram will likely target a US listing once it reports profits and market conditions are favourable. Durov declined to comment on a timeline, saying only that there are “several options” on the table.

Telegram has raised about $2 billion in debt financing, from a $1 billion bond offering in 2021, as well as additional issuances of $750 million in the same year and $270 million made last year.

Bondholders will be able to convert senior unsecured debt into equity at a discount of between 10 and 20% to Telegram’s IPO price if the placement takes place before the end of March 2026 – an incentive for the company to go public before that date.

In the event of an IPO, Durov said Telegram would consider selling a portion of shares to so-called loyal users and also revealed that he had registered interest in carrying out a smaller capital increase. “This remains a possibility if we wanted to raise funds, for example, to try our hand at little-explored fields related to artificial intelligence,” he added.