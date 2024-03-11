Tesla Model S Plaid competes with Porsche Taycan Turbo GT in Stuttgart.

It was Tesla that managed to gain worldwide fame thanks to electric vehicles with a power of more than 1000 hp. Now they are no longer alone. Lucid with Air, Rimac with Nevera, GMC Hummer EV. All electric cars with a staggering 1000 hp. and more.

Trial

It’s been clear for some time that Porsche is also trying to find an answer to the electric horsepower craze. The brand has spent time developing an electric top model. Electric cars with enormous power face their fair share of problems, including heating. Using this much power may cause the battery pack to become very hot. The problem is performance and security. We had to wait a bit, but here it is. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with over 1000 hp

1108 hp For two seconds.

Like a fine wine, the Turbo GT was aged for some time. The results are impressive. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will hit the market in two versions. Both the “regular” model and the version with the Weissach package. Like Porsche GT models, the Taycan also gets access to a package focused on maximum performance.

At your disposal is the Turbo GT with up to 789 hp. and torque up to 1340 Nm. Activate Launch Control and you’ll briefly get 1,034 hp. In two seconds the power reaches 1108 hp. This makes the Taycan Turbo GT the most powerful production Porsche to date.

It’s a little corny, of course. You have a Porsche with 1,108 hp, but only for two seconds. It’s hard to explain in a bar. The problem with electric vehicles is often heat generation. Nobody wants a fancy Taycan. Apparently, the peak power is more than 1100 hp. it cannot be safely given out for more than a second or two. So be it.

Performance

Thanks to impressive launch control, this Taycan accelerates from a standstill (without a Tesla roller) to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds. If you choose the Weissach package, an additional counter of 0.1 will be added. The electric monster accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.6 seconds, and the Weissach in 6.4 seconds. That’s 1.3 seconds faster than the Turbo S, which was until recently the Taycan’s top model. The maximum speed is 305 km/h. The WLTP range is 555 kilometers.

No back seat

Compared to the Taycan Turbo S, Porsche has reduced weight by 75 kg with the Turbo GT. The German automaker achieved this by using lightweight materials, including in the luggage compartment. The seats are also made of carbon. The Turbo GT has its own 21-inch lightweight wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes. The electric car comes standard with Porsche Active Ride, a suspension system specifically developed for the GT.

You are compromising on luxury. The trunk lid no longer has a soft-close feature, but that’s ok. This is not the only thing. If you choose the Weissach package, this will result in a weight saving of another 70 kg. Then you will have to do without a back seat and the Taycan will suddenly become a two-seater. Why would you do that? I hear Nilsson sing.

The Weissach trim doesn’t come with a Sport Chrono watch (to save weight), and there aren’t even floor mats. In addition, savings on insulating material have been achieved and there is only one fill valve (manually operated) on the right side. What about the Sound Plus package, where Porsche ditched the rear speakers for the Weissach. You sacrifice a lot for comfort and get in return a kind of electric racer.

looks

The neighbor, of course, should know that you have a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (with or without Weissach). Luckily, the Germans made enough adjustments to match the bombastic power and looks.

What immediately catches your eye is the new adaptive spoiler. Not as extreme as the GT3 RS, but hard to miss. Additionally, the Turbo GT features a front spoiler with aerodynamic blades. Weissach takes it one step further with a fixed carbon rear spoiler. This wing provides downward pressure of up to 220 kg.

Interior

Every Taycan Turbo GT comes standard with a Race-Tex microfiber interior with black leather inserts. Lightweight bucket seats with high-gloss carbon-fiber trim and “Turbo GT” lettering integrated into the headrests are standard. Don’t worry. You can also get Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with 18-way power adjustment and Memory Package at no extra cost. If you would like contrasting shades of Volt Blue or GT Silver, these are available upon request.

Records

It’s not all about show and fast sprints. Porsche puts words into words with not one, but two track records. At Laguna Seca, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT was the fastest production electric car with a time of 1:27.87.

The second record was set at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in a pre-production version of the Turbo GT. With a time of 7:07.55 minutes, this top model is no less than 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S at the ‘Ring.

Price, availability and competition

If you choose the new Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic colors, you’ll instantly stand out from the crowd. Gulnika! Porsche will continue to offer these colors for one year only. Then the shades disappear from the palette and you have to rely on Paint to Sample varnishes. Well, Porsche has turned marketing into an art. A total of six body colors are available.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is available from €249,900. This makes the Porker more than twice as expensive as the Model S Plaid. The Weissach package is available at no additional cost. Porsche’s new electric top model will be available at dealerships in the spring. Below you can compare prices with major competitors.

Tesla Model S Plaid (1020 hp) – from €110,990 Lotus Emeya R (905 hp) – from €155,025 Lucid Air Dream Edition (1111 hp) – from €222,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (1108 hp) – from €249,000

