Tax: more time to pay debts

The government loosens the grip of the Revenue Agency. Green light from the Council of Ministers to the legislative decree for the reorganization of collection which provides for longer installment plans, from the current 72 up to a maximum of 120 monthly installments, to pay off debts with the tax authorities.

This possibility concerns those who “document the temporary situation of objective difficulty”, with different methods for sums higher or lower than 120 thousand euros. For those who merely declare that they are in temporary objective difficulty and owe up to 120 thousand euros, the installments progressively increase every two years up to a maximum of 108 monthly installments from 2029.

Tax: commission to reduce the uncollected inventory

The decree also provides for an ad hoc commission to find solutions to reduce the stock of uncollected tax bills. As Ansa explains, the commission “proceeds with the analysis of the warehouse” and subsequently reports to the Minister of Economy “proposing possible solutions, to be implemented with subsequent legislative measures, to achieve the discharge of all or part” of the warehouse by: on 31 December 2025 for loads entrusted from 2000 to 2010, on 31 December 2027 for those entrusted from 2011 to 2017 and on 31 December 2031 for those from 2028 to 2024.

Tax: discharge of uncollected amounts within 5 years

Another point of the decree concerns the quotas entrusted to the Revenue-Collection Agency: “As of 1 January 2025 and not collected by 31 December of the fifth year following the year of assignment” they are “automatically discharged” as established by the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In any case, the Revenue-Collection Agency “may transmit at any time to the entity holding the credit, electronically and with the methods established by decree” the communication of “early discharge of the quotas entrusted to it since January 1st 2025”. Quotas for which it noted: “the closure of the bankruptcy or judicial liquidation; the absence of the debtor’s assets susceptible to being attacked”.

The text of the draft specifies that “the quotas entrusted to the Revenue-Collection Agency starting from 1 January 2025 for which: on 31 December of the fifth year following that of assignment, collection is suspended or executive or insolvency proceedings are still pending. In the same case also those for which between the date of assignment and 31 December of the fifth following year “agreements are concluded pursuant to the business crisis code and the insolvency”, or for which, by the same date, “the non-compliance, revocation or forfeiture of the benefit has occurred or, in the same period of time, the suspension of collection has been ordered for at least eighteen months even if not continuous”.