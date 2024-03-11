Home Entertainment

Nintendo and Illumination have officially announced the development of a sequel to Super Mario Bros. – The Movie.

On Mario Day, the creator of the brand, Shigeru Miyamoto, announced the announcement of the sequel to Super Mario Bros. – The Movie in a video. The feature film will be released in 2026.

Here is the video.

Happy #MAR10Day! To mark the occasion, please take a look at this video for the latest news about Mario. pic.twitter.com/MC33jhj3Ju

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Melandri spoke in the video. Also on this occasion Nintendo and Illumination will collaborate for the realization of the project.

As in the first film, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will also be in the production. Work on the project will be carried out by Illumination Studios in Paris. Storyboards and set designs are currently in production.

Chris Melandri added that the goal of this sequel will be to take “a leap into the future for the world of Mario, offering a truly fun story.”

The first film told the story of Mario and Luigi, plumbers from Brooklyn, who find themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom. After Luigi’s kidnapping by Bowser, Mario will have to be supported by various characters from the iconic brand to find his brother.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (producers of Teen Titans Go! – The Movie), from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The New Adventures, Minions 2 – How Gru Becomes Bad), in the original version Chris Pratt dubbed Mario, while in the Italian version the character had the voice of Claudio Santamaria.

Anya Taylor-Joy played Princess Peach, Charlie Day played Luigi and Jack Black voiced Bowser; Keegan-Michael Key provided the voices of Toad, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen provided the voices of Donkey and Cranky Kong respectively.

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie 2 will be released on April 3, 2026.

