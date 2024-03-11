The news of the postponement of the concert, obviously, caused great concern among Loredana Bertè’s fans, with numerous messages of support.

Bad news for Loredana Bertè fans. The singer was forced to postpone the Rome concert scheduled for tonight, March 11, at the Teatro Brancaccio. Her condition prevented the evening from taking place, as regularly organized for some time. The news of Loredana Bertè’s health problem comes thanks to a communication from the singer’s staff through a post published on her social media accounts.

The artist had already been in Rome since yesterday and couldn’t wait to perform in the capital, with his “Manifesto Tour”, a show that retraces his life and career through his songs. Unfortunately, however, an illness, probably linked to her previous health problems, forced her to be admitted to a clinic in the Janiculum area for tests. Currently, therefore, news is awaited on the checks he is undergoing in the clinic.

The concert date is now rescheduled to May 15, 2024, again at the Brancaccio Theater. Tickets already purchased will still be valid for the new date. Anyone who cannot be present on May 15th will be able to request a ticket refund by March 22nd 2024 at the presale point where it was purchased.

At the moment there is no further information on Loredana Bertè’s health conditions. However, the staff thanked the public for the support and understanding that the posts about the singer are reaching, showering her with affection. The news of the postponement of the concert, obviously, caused great concern among the singer’s fans, with numerous messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

Loredana Bertè is one of the most iconic and loved artists on the Italian music scene. Her participation in Sanremo 2024 was yet another opportunity to see her in great shape on stage. Her powerful voice and personality have made her a true icon across several decades. Her “Manifesto Tour” is a unique opportunity to relive her extraordinary career and listen to her greatest hits.