Stock market, Milan down. Tim’s stock is still in the red and CEO Labriola buys 500 thousand shares.

The Milan stock exchange closed slightly lower with the FTSE MIB dropping 0.27% to 33,315.07 points. In the rest of Europe, the Cac 40 in Paris recorded a slight decline of 0.10% to 8,019.73 points. The Frankfurt Dax loses 0.38% to 17,757 points while London gains 0.12% to 7,667.49 points. The Paris and Frankfurt indices both set session and closing records last week.

On the equity front, Tim is in the black on the list and leaves 4.6% on the ground after the collapse of over 8% in the morning following the company’s clarifications on the 2024-2026 industrial plan. The group expects pro-forma net debt, net of the estimated deleverage for the Netco operation, to rise to around 7.5 billion euros at the end of the year.

Among the worst performances on Piazza Affari were also those of A2a (-3.63%), after the agreement with Enel (+0.42%) to acquire a portion of the electricity distribution network in Lombardy. On the eve of the presentation of the industrial plan, Leonardo lost 4.06%, Nexi (-3.57%) and Amplifon (-2.11%). Earnings instead for Bper +2.13%, Moncler +1.76%, Iveco +1.14%, Unicredit +0.8%.

Tim, CEO Labriola buys 100 thousand euros of shares

Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola purchased 500 thousand Telecom Italia shares today at 0.2036. Doing the math, the operation cost an amount equal to approximately 100 thousand euros (more precisely 101,800). This is what emerges from stock market communications. The purchase is considered as a sign of the manager’s confidence in the company and in the stock which has continued to decline since the presentation of the 2024-2026 business plan. Today an addition to the ‘Free to Run’ industrial plan was released.