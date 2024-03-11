In 1951, Robert Rauschenberg (1925–2008) painted his iconic White Paintings. A series of modular canvases that he completely covered with white wall paint. His starting point? By depicting virtually nothing, Rauschenberg makes you aware of both the matter on the canvas and the small nuances around the painting, such as shadow and light.

Thread roots. Lakenhall Museum, Leiden. On viewing until 21.07. Information: Lakenhal.nl.

At the Lakenhall Museum in Leiden, the blank canvases of South Korea’s Kimsooji (1957) at first glance resemble Rauschenberg. But it soon becomes clear that Kimsooja doesn’t want to focus on the intricacies of a homogeneous surface in the installation “Metapainting” (2020), which is part of her solo exhibition “Roots of Threads.” Her works are dedicated to what lies behind the painting, the carrier of the image: textiles.

Kimsooja grew up in South Korea and now works and lives in Paris and Seoul. Her work is known throughout the world and has been shown at the Venice Biennale (2013) and Documenta (2017) in Kassel. The exhibition “Roots of Threads” is Kimsooji’s first solo exhibition in the Netherlands. Her work is characterized by the integration of Korean traditions, personal stories and themes such as migration and mobility. In her work, textiles are both the material with which she works and a recurring theme.

For example, the installation “Meta-Painting” consists of seven large canvases for which Kimsooja himself sowed and collected flax plants to produce the canvas. On the floor lie “bottaris”: knitted bundles of textiles in which, according to Korean tradition, personal items are transported. Since the 1990s, Bottaris has appeared regularly in her performances, photographs and sculptures. She knitted many of these bundles from colorful throws, but at Meta-Painting the bottari are also made from plain linen.

If Kimsooja reduces painting to its basic form with unpainted canvases, then the bottari in Kimsooja’s work symbolize personal stories, mobility, migration and escape. It is a pity that the mutual connection of canvases and bottari in Meta-Painting does not go beyond the framework of a pure canvas of one’s own production.

What particularly links the Leiden Museum collection and Kimsooji’s work (beyond the textile craft itself) is the relationship between textiles, migration and transport. Leiden’s textile industry flourished in the 17th century. The industry employed workers from different countries, often leaving their homes for political or religious reasons.

Textiles, migration and relocation also combine in various ways in Kimsooji’s work. In the photo “Cities in Motion” – 2727 km Bottari Truck (1997-2001) Kimsooja sits on a mountain of colorful bottari in the back of the truck. The car passes by all the houses where she lived in her youth. In the same room is Deductive Objects – Bottari’s Trolley (2007), in which the theme of transport returns in a completely different form. The work features an old-fashioned French baguette cart, but now filled with colorful bottari.

More from the thread routes. Chapter 6, 2019, courtesy of Kimsooja Studio

Kimsooja also created new works specifically for Lakenhall, which is to enter into dialogue with the Leiden Textile Collection. The visitor can view various samples of Korean textiles displayed one after another on a large wooden table from the museum’s permanent collection. It becomes clear that color swatches have been commonplace in the textile industry for decades, but the search for a deeper connection between the Leiden collection and Korean color swatches continues.

Between 2010 and 2019, Kimsooja traveled to different countries to document the customs and processes associated with textiles in various cultures. Chapter 4 (Morocco) and Chapter 6 (China) can be seen in the six-part video “Thread Routes”. Skilfully, how Kimsooja combines landscape and textiles in a relaxed manner. In half an hour, women weaving and embroidering, men painting fabrics, architecture, various rituals, and landscape pass by. The two videos play next to each other on large screens, creating a dialogue between the images of China and Morocco. Kimsooja photographs water, deserts, agricultural fields and mountains. On an enlarged scale, landscapes are sometimes barely distinguishable from woven patterns. Farm fields suddenly seem like wires that cross and overlap each other.

Still from the video Routes topic. Chapter 4, 2014, courtesy of Kimsooja Studio

Kimsooja leaves a lot of space for the viewer in the videos; there is no talking, and the sound under the video consists only of ambient sounds. Filling out sparingly, Kimsooja makes it possible to independently establish various connections. This is what creates a rich understanding of the cultural presence of textiles in different societies.

