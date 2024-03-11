There was nothing that could be done for 44-year-old Simone Rossi, the avalanche that surprised him and his friends left him no escape

A tragic Sunday yesterday in Liguria, more precisely in the mountains in the Imperia area, where an avalanche broke out in the early afternoon and swept away six hikers who had gone out in the morning. Unfortunately for one of them, a 44-year-old man named Simone Rossi, there was nothing that could be done. Transported by air ambulance to Pietra Ligure hospital, he never recovered.

Another tragedy in the Italian mountains, yet another which unfortunately caused, this time, the death of a very young man. The drama occurred in the early afternoon yesterday in Liguria, more precisely in the mountains near Imperia, a place very popular with trekking and hiking enthusiasts.

Even though the orange alert had been issued the day before, Saturday, for the danger of avalanches, six expert hikers had still decided to leave for an area between Cima Valletta and Redentore. While they were in Ubaghetta, in Monesi di Triora, an avalanche broke out and surprised them.

Some members of the expedition group narrowly escaped the falling snow and managed to raise the alarm to the rescuers. Three of them, however, were completely overwhelmed. They are two girls, who were transported to Mondovì hospital suffering from hypothermia, and a 44-year-old man, Simone Rossi, whose conditions immediately appeared tragic. Transported by air ambulance to the Pietra Ligure hospital, he never regained consciousness and his heart stopped forever.

Simone was originally from Alassio, in the province of Savona, where he was well known and appreciated by everyone. A lover of sport and the mountains, he had also held positions in local politics in the past. For example, with the League party, he had been councilor for Tourism and Sport, but also vice president of the city council and minority councillor.