Silicon Box brings its chips to Italy, new factory in Piedmont, Veneto or Lombardy. Towards the creation of 1600 new jobs

Silicon Box will invest 3.2 billion euros in Italy to build a plant to produce microchips, components at the basis of sectors such as artificial intelligence and automotive. The new plant will be built in Northern Italy. After inspections in recent months, evaluations by the company are underway. Among the preferences there would be sites in Piedmont, Lombardy or Veneto.

Design and planning are already underway, while the approval of the European Commission will have to be awaited for the actual start of work. Italy is participating in the investment, which is part of the community objective of recovering 20% ​​of global semiconductor production capacity by 2030.

At full capacity, the new chip plant will be able to generate 1,600 new direct jobs, in addition to indirect ones linked both to the construction of the factory and in the broader supply and logistics ecosystem.

Headquartered in Singapore, Silicon Box specializes in chiplet integration, advanced packaging, and testing technologies. The investment will help meet demand for semiconductor assembly, mainly in the European market.

To support national companies and attract foreign investments, the government has made available a National Fund for microelectronics with an endowment of approximately 3.3 billion euros until 2030, which was refinanced by the latest budget law with approximately additional billion.

After seeing Intel’s possible investment in the same sector fade away, with the multinational declaring at the beginning of the year that its focus in Europe at the moment is on the creation of new sites in Germany and Poland, Italy is playing the partner card of the South East Asia.