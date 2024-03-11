(ads)

If you’ve fallen in love with the styling, the special freestyle doors, or the pure driving pleasure of the Mazda MX-30, then you still have one important choice: an all-electric version or a plug-in hybrid. The starting price of the two versions of the MX-30 is almost the same, so it just depends on what you plan to do with the car. In this article we will explain the differences to you.

The all-electric Mazda MX-30 EV travels 200 kilometers on a single battery charge. If you often drive around the city, then after a charging session you can travel even 265 kilometers. Most people in the Netherlands drive far less than 200 kilometers a day, so for these people the MX-30 EV is more than enough. Otherwise, at a charging speed of 50 kW, you can charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV

If you want to do most of your driving on electric power, but still have the option to continue driving on gas from time to time, the MX-30 R-EV may be a better option. Once charged, this car will be able to travel 85 kilometers on all-electric power. After this distance, the rotary engine begins to act as a generator to recharge the battery. Driving is always done by an electric motor.

The big advantage of the rotary engine is that it is lightweight, compact and quiet. Special technology ensures minimal vibration, allowing the rotary motor to charge the battery in the background. Do you prefer charging rather than refueling? You can then charge from 20 to 80 percent in 30 minutes using a fast charger. Then the best of both worlds.

Mazda MX-30 design

The design of the MX-30 is a good example of the striking design of the Mazda Kodo. The slim, stylish, minimalist design is uninterrupted by striking details. Inside, the MX-30 features eco-friendly materials such as cork on the center console and door handles, giving it a natural look without cutting down trees.

The powertrain may be modern, but the MX-30 still delivers the genuine driving pleasure you've come to expect from a Mazda. Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus provides incredibly sharp steering, while balanced weight distribution ensures stable handling in corners. Unrivaled driving pleasure.