This Monday morning a shooting broke out in the municipality of Centro de Tabasco, of which seven people are already detained and one person is dead; however, the authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the events.

The confrontation occurred between members of the Federal Forces and members of organized crime, which took place in the Las Mercedes subdivision on the outskirts of Villahermosa, after an operation implemented as part of the security strategy that was reconsidered since the beginning of this year.

According to the first reports, the State Police was alerted about the presence of armed men in the Las Mercedes subdivision, and upon arrival at the location, the authorities found alleged criminals carrying weapons, which sparked a shootout.

So far it has emerged that one person is dead and at least seven detained, with the spokesperson for the state government stating through his account on X, Juan Carlos Castillejos, that it was all an operation and that during the day They will give more details.

“In relation to the events in the Las Mercedes area, it is reported that this is an operation led by @SSPCTabasco in coordination with @SEDENAmx and @GN_MEXICO_. We will provide more information later, taking care of due legal processes.”

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

XP

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions