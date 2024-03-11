At Verissimo Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser have not only revealed the official wedding date. But they also announced who will be the bridesmaid: obviously Belen!

Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser were guests of the episode of Verissimo, Silvia Toffanin’s television salon. This was the opportunity to reveal not only the wedding day, which will take place in the summer, at the end of June, but also to tell other background stories. Obviously Belen Rodriguez will be the bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding.

In the episode aired on Saturday 9 March, Cecilia and Ignazio announced, after seven years of engagement, that they will get married in June. “In these seven years we have grown together, we have found each other young and old, we have accompanied each other on this journey and for me there is nothing more beautiful. She gave us the opportunity to get to know each other this passage of time.”

The wedding date has been set: Sunday 30 June 2024. “I never thought of getting married on a Sunday but there was that date available.” In reality it will not be a single party, but three events with more than 200 guests.

“The day before only with our families, who gave us life and the next day we will get married and all our friends and all our family will be there.”

Cecilia Rodriguez then claims that it was her future husband who invited more people. “80% are people who know Ignazio, I’ll have to say: hello, nice to meet you”. Ignazio Moser responds in kind: “She’s tax-ridden, some of her friends don’t like her.”

The interview with Verissimo was also the opportunity to announce the bridesmaid, who could only be Belen Rodriguez. She won’t be the only one, but she will certainly be the most important.

“There will be many bridesmaids, but Belen Rodriguez will be my maid of honor because she has to accompany me in everything. We gave her this role because she deserves it. For all that advice and for the moments of anxiety and one that makes you feel good.” Santiago, however, will bring the rings and, perhaps, the other grandchildren will also be there. And Ignazio would also like their little dogs!