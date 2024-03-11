Sascha Bronwasser, Esther Gerritsen and Rob van Essen are among the best-known nominees for this year’s Libris literary prize for best novel. They were shortlisted along with Cobie van Baars, Frank Nellen and Maud Vanhouwert. Women make up the majority of the six nominees for the first time in the history of the award, which is being presented for the 31st time this year. On Monday evening, the jury, chaired by SER chairman and current whistleblower Kim Putters, announced the selection in Nyusuura.

Among the contenders for the fifty thousand euro cash prize are two literary hits from last year’s revolutionary writers: Sascha Bronwasser’s bestseller Listen and Frank Nellen’s The Invisibles, which recently won a Dutch bookstore prize. There are also two big names nominated for literary awards, both for bold science fiction novels. Rob van Essen, who won the 2019 Libris Prize for The Good Son, is shortlisted again with I’ll Come Back To This. Esther Gerritsen’s “Zone 19” was shortlisted for the fifth time at Libris but never won the prize.

Surprises on the list are The Unintentional of Kobie van Baars, a fictional story based on a true story, and Tosca, the first novel by poet Maud Vanhouwert, who is also the only Flemish woman on the list.

Not on the list

This means that novels by previous Ilya Prize winners Leonard Pfeiffer and Tommy Wieringa have been overlooked: Alcibiades and Nirvana were sales successes but received mixed reviews. Books that were given great chances, Richard Osinga – Munt, which reached the top regions of the Bukenbon Literary Prize and the Boone Literary Prize, – Roxanne van Yperen (I promise), and Gilles van der Loo’s Café Dorian, which received wide the reviews were rated – they were stuck on the longlist. It is noteworthy that in this list of eighteen books that had already received other literary prizes, two books were missing: Mauk by Jan Vantortelboom (Bukenbon Literary Prize, 2023) and Geen vaarwelueel dagdag by Daan Heerma van Voss (BNG Literary Prize, 2023).

‘Nazinderende Roman’

The jury’s selection includes both science fiction and gritty realism. The incredible but true story of two Limburg twin sisters who were given up for adoption, placed in different families contrary to the agreement and were unaware of each other’s existence for a long time: Cobie van Baars (1967) shows “how this can be achieved through literature.” do”. According to the jury, “Unintentional” is “a long-running novel about misjudgments with far-reaching consequences.” Frank Nellen also portrays reality “in brilliant fashion” in The Invisibles, set against the backdrop of the declining Soviet Union. According to the jury, his novel “very convincingly reveals life under repressive regimes.”

The judges loved Tosca, which is described as “a literary journey that balances between prose and poetry, but always remains captivating and compelling.” In Maude Vanhouwert’s debut novel (1984), the translator is preoccupied with the fate of a pitiful girl and becomes increasingly captivated by her.

Will Rob van Essen (1963) win his second Libris Award for his time travel book I’ll Get Back to That? In any case, the jury speaks of “a rare, rich book in which suspense, memories and references are masterfully played out, with style, structure and themes” that “gag in amazement.” Esther Gerritsen’s compliments to Zone 19 are also great. At the heart of the novel is an “unimaginable and crazy” idea: most of humanity has suddenly fled to another planet. But the “incredibly smooth, almost nonchalant storytelling” impressed the jury, who also caught the “deeper meaning that makes this good read a rich and layered book” and which is “brilliantly” woven into the story.

The jury’s report identified only one book as an “authoritative” novel: Listen, the most critically acclaimed novel of 2023. Sascha Bronwasser’s second novel (1968) is about an au pair in Paris in the eighties and her story as a photography student. “It contains sentences of incredible beauty, it is profound and provokes wryly melancholic reflection.”

Share Write to the editor