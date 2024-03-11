Ostia, March 11, 2024 – The General Director of ASL Roma 3, Francesca Milito, and the Councilor for Social Inclusion and Social Services of the Lazio Region, Massimiliano Maselli, will take part in an important event at the Grassi Hospital in Ostia. The occasion was the delivery of a Montessori set for games to the playroom of the pediatric department of the hospital.

The event, which takes place tomorrow, March 12, will mark a significant moment in improving the experience of children admitted to the pediatric ward. Montessori games are known for their educational approach based on autonomy and active learning. These games are designed to stimulate children’s creativity, concentration and cognitive skills, while also helping to develop their motor skills.

On the same day, at 10 a.m., the General Director of ASL Roma 3, Francesca Milito, and the Councilor for Social Inclusion and Social Services of the Lazio Region, Massimiliano Maselli, take part in the opening of the Tobia Center. Speakers include, among others, Alessia Savo, President of the Pisana Health Commission, Luciano Ciocchetti, Vice-President of the Chamber’s Social Affairs Commission, and Stefano Capparucci, Coordinator of the Tobia-Dama Service.

The event takes place on the ground floor in front of the pediatric department, room 65 of the GB Grassi Hospital, Via Passeroni 28 – Ostia.

Subsequently, in the Sinibaldi Room, ground floor – Grassi Hospital, a press conference will be held for a detailed presentation of the Tobia project: the services it offers to people with mental or relational disabilities who are already being treated for their specific pathology in the hospital. specialized centers, the possibility of access to diagnostic procedures useful for the prevention and treatment of pathologies not directly related to the underlying disease that affects them.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.