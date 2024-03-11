Sandra Milo would have turned 91 today

The testimony of the great love of Sandra Milo’s family arrived today with a very sweet post wishing her a happy birthday; in fact, the very famous Italian actress, who passed away on January 29th, would have turned 91 years old. The pain of the family is however veiled by the tender memory of a great actress, but above all, of a beloved mother.

Sandra Milo is an icon of Italian cinema. She was loved by famous directors and was the undisputed protagonist of the international cinema scene. She has graced the scenes of hundreds of stages of which she was queen. The crowning achievement of her career, in addition to many other awards, was sanctioned by the David di Donatello for her career in 2021. This is the message that Sandra’s family addressed to the actress on her 91st birthday:

Today would have been 91 but it must not be the time for tears, it must be the time for smiles because it is as if Sandra was still here among us. Her silvery laughter still rings in my ears, her wise advice is a precious teaching and her good words are balm for the heart. Best wishes woman, artist, but first of all an exceptional mother.

Many demonstrations of affection and condolences followed the news of Sandra’s passing, who will always remain in the hearts of the thousands of fans who followed her during her long and happy career. The actress has always lived her life with intensity and her smile and her unmistakable voice have accompanied the lives of a multitude of cinephiles.

Born in Tunis on March 11, 1933, she soon became noticed by the film industry for her breathtaking beauty and splendid smile. You have worked with the greatest Italian directors such as Rosselli and Pietrangeli, and have participated in countless television programs including Island of the Famous and Those Good Girls.

The anecdotes of her long life are countless and see her as the protagonist of the political scene, of shootings, scandals and censorship. She has never abandoned her smile and the desire to get involved in any circumstance and this has always earned her the sympathy of many of her followers.

It’s impossible to forget her and today’s post from the family is just yet another demonstration of her hard-won immortality, which ensures her a place of honor in the Olympus of celebrities of all time.

