Suara.com – Bogor Police issued a ban on on-the-road (SOTR) sahur activities during Ramadan 1445 Hijriah in the Bogor Regency area, West Java.

Bogor Police Chief AKBP Rio Wahyu Anggoro said the ban was issued to prevent crime.

“SOTR has the potential to cause crime, especially brawls. Therefore, we are making an announcement to all the people of Bogor Regency to eliminate SOTR,” said Rio in Cibinong, Bogor, Monday (11/3/2024).

Rio said that the joint sahur activity on this road contained many negative elements, so it could lead to criminal acts.

According to him, people can replace planned sahur activities on the road with positive activities such as carrying out tadarus activities both at the mosque and at their homes.

“As we know, SOTR does more harm than good, I ask everyone for help in providing us with information,” he said.

Rio said, in order to minimize the crime rate in the month of Ramadhan, the Bogor Police had carried out mapping of a number of areas prone to crime to take anticipatory steps.

“We have spread to all police stations, but we are giving a priority scale, where we are giving strong points in carrying out patrols in order to create a conducive situation,” said Rio.

Some of these anticipatory efforts include raiding places where liquor is sold and controlling night entertainment places (THM).