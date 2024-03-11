Suara.com – Muslims in various parts of the world have now started fasting for Ramadan 1445 Hijriah. On Tuesday 12 March 2024 in the morning, we will have sahur for the first fast of the month of Ramadan. Do you still remember the intention of sahur and prayer to break the Ramadan fast?

Perhaps someone has forgotten the reading of the intention for sahur and the prayer for breaking the fast for Ramadhan 2024/1445 H. Therefore, below is the Arabic reading and its translation for sahur and breaking the fast, which has several versions.

Apart from the obligation to fast in the month of Ramadan, fasting has health benefits and is an opportunity for Muslims to increase their faith and devotion.

With the many virtues of fasting, it is important to carry it out seriously so that our fast is valid and accepted by Allah SWT. Several things need to be considered, including reading the prayer for the intention to fast and the prayer for breaking the fast correctly. The following is a prayer for fasting intentions that can be read at night or at dawn, as well as a prayer for breaking the fast.

Fasting Intention or Ramadhan Sahur Prayer

The following is the recitation of Ramadan sahur intentions in Latin Arabic:

“Nawaitu shauma ghadin an’adai fardi syahri ramadhani hadzihisanati lillahita’ala”

Meaning: I intend to fast tomorrow to fulfill the obligation in the month of Ramadan this year, for the sake of Allah Ta’ala.

Mistakes in pronouncing the intention do not affect the validity of the fast, as long as there is a thought in your heart to fast seriously. However, it is recommended to pronounce it as best as possible so as not to cause discomfort.

Prayer for breaking the Ramadan fast

O God, I fasted for You, and in You I believed, and with Your provision I broke my fast, by Your mercy, O Most Merciful of the Merciful.

“Allahumma laka shumtu, wa bika aamantu wa’ala rizqika afthortu. Birrohmatika yaa arhamar roohimin.”

Meaning: O Allah, I fast only for You, and I believe in You, and with Your sustenance I also break the fast. By Your grace, O Most Merciful and Merciful.

In addition to the prayer for breaking the Ramadan fast, there is another version in the hadith, as narrated by Abu Daud from the companion of the Prophet SAW, Mu’adz bin Zuhrah.

The thirst has gone, the veins have been moistened, and the reward has been confirmed, God willing.

Dzahabadh dhoma-u wabtalatil uruqu wa tsabatal air insyaa-allah

“The thirst has disappeared and the veins have been wet and the reward is permanent, God willing.” (HR. Abu Daud).

Other versions of the reading of the fasting prayer are longer and more complete. As written in Kitab Hasyiyatul Bujairimi by Sulaiman Bujairimi.

O God, for You I have fasted (and it is permissible for it to be more than that, and in You I have believed, and in You and in You I have put my trust. The thirst has gone, the veins have been wet, and the reward has been established, God willing. To God who guided me, so I fasted, and who provided for me, so I broke my fast.

Allahumma laka shumtu wa ‘ala rizqika afthartu, wa bika amantu, wa bika wa ‘alaika tawakkaltu. Dzahabaz zhama’u, wabtallatil ‘uruqu, wa tsabatal ajru, insya Allah. Ya wasi’al fadhli, ighfir li. Alhamdulillah ladzi hadani fa shumtu, wa razaqani fa afthartu.

It means:

My Lord, I fast only for You. With Your sustenance I canceled it. Because and to You I surrender. Thirst has gone. The veins are wet. And God willing, the reward is fixed. O Great One, forgive me. Praise be to God who guided me, then I fasted. And all the praises of God who gave me sustenance and then I canceled it.

That is the information about reciting the intention of sahur or the intention of Ramadan fasting and the prayer of breaking the fast. Hope it’s useful, happy fasting! And don’t forget to read it tonight for the first fast of Ramadan 1445 H/2024.

Contributor: Rishna Maulina Pratama