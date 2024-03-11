Safilo and Missoni renew the licensing agreement

Safilo Group and Missoni announce the renewal of their global licensing agreement for Missoni-branded eyewear until the end of 2029.

Since the beginning of the collaboration born in 2020, Missoni has represented a significant brand within Safilo’s luxury women’s fashion offer thanks to collections that stand out for the innovative use of the maison’s iconic fabrics and colors, giving it a unique identity. This style fully reflects the authentic DNA of the Missoni brand, making the eyewear collections immediately recognizable and unique.

“We are very proud to renew our partnership with Missoni. In just 4 years of collaboration we have managed to significantly develop the eyewear category, especially within the main European markets and in North America. The renewal therefore offers us a new and stimulating opportunity to consolidate and expand our distribution presence, continuing to work in synergy with the brand” – declared Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the Safilo Group.

“We are pleased to announce the renewal of the partnership with Safilo until 2029. Building solid and long-lasting relationships with our partners is a key priority, as it allows us to develop quality and successful projects in the long term. Over the last four years, the significant contribution of the eyewear category has been one of the driving factors of our growth which will further benefit from this partnership in the near future” – declared Livio Proli, CEO of Missoni Spa.

Missoni Safilo