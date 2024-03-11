loading…

The Russian attack destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 which exploded into pieces. Photo/Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW – The Russian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) published a video of a missile attack that destroyed the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system stationed in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“The hardware was shot near the city of Pokrovsk, which is located about 67 km northwest of the Russian regional capital, Donetsk,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday (9/3/2024).

The attack on the S-300 was carried out using Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

Drone footage of the attack showed Ukraine’s air defense system experiencing a large explosion.

The S-300 is a Soviet-designed surface-to-air missile system, which has been in service since the late 1970s and comes in various variants.

Although Ukraine only has the S-300 in its arsenal, Russia also operates more advanced S-400 and S-500 systems.

The S-300 has a very wide range, with the ability to intercept targets up to 150 kilometers. This allows the system to protect large areas from air and missile threats.

Some variants of the S-300, such as the S-300PMU-1 and S-300PMU-2, have the capability to intercept ballistic missiles. This makes it a very versatile system in air defense.

The system is fully automated, but also allows manual observation and operation. Each targeting radar provides target designation to the central command post, which compares data from the targeting radars and filters out false targets.

The S-300 can recognize and intercept aircraft flying at very low altitudes, as well as encounter anti-radiation missiles or glide bombs.

