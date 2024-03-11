Stop Russian gas: Italy on the front line for energy security

Europe has recently intensified its efforts to ensure its energy security, with a particular focus on reducing its dependence on Russian gas. The appeal of the rotating president of the European Union, Tinne Van der Straete, reflects this commitment even more, underlining the importance of strengthening the future energy architecture. And the European Commission’s position, as highlighted by European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, is clear: the EU has no intention of prolonging the Russian gas transit agreement through Ukraine.

We must prepare for a potential departure from Russia as the main energy source and in this context, Italy has already adopted a strategy aimed at diversifying its sources of energy supply, thus reducing dependence on Moscow. As? Thanks to the RepowerEu program, launched two years ago and through which imports of Russian gas have decreased by 71%, contributing to only 15% of total imports in 2023.

This strategy was promoted by the Italian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Draghi, with the aim of seeking alternatives to Russian gas through a series of agreements, starting with the one with Algeria, exploiting the network of relationships of the Eni group. At the same time, investments were also made in strengthening the gas infrastructure, with Snam at the helm to thus guarantee the security of supplies.

The results of this strategy are evident and precisely in this regard the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, recently highlighted that Italy has almost completely reduced its dependence on Russian gas in just two years, going from 38 % of 2021 to 4% of the total imported in 2023. At the same time, the Minister adds: “There has been a growth in the import of Algerian gas from 28% to 36% and in the import of LNG from 13% to 26%, always compared to the total amount of imported gas”, clarified the owner of Mase. He then also recalled the set of measures adopted to contain demand “with a gas saving, compared to the average of the last 5 years, equal to 19 % between August 2022 and January 2023 and 15% between April and December 2023.”

This trend is also reflected in the first months of 2024, with Algeria currently representing the main gas supplier for Italy. In fact, according to Snam data reported by Sole24Ore, the gas coming from Algeria through the Mazara del Vallo hub represented 21% of the average daily flows arriving in Italy in February, followed by 13% of TAP and 10% of Passo Gries, which represents the gas transit channel guaranteed by Northern Europe. As for Russian methane, the average daily flows stood at 5%, confirming Italy’s ability to cope with the cuts decided by Moscow. The other data concerns the filling of storage facilities, currently at 54%.