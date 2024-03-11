the retouching of the photo of the royal family was Kate’s work: a source close to the royal family reveals why she did it

It is truly true that the greater the role played in society, the greater the responsibility and, above all, the visibility. The royal family is continually under the spotlight of the press and Kate Middleton’s alleged illness is one of the most followed topics of the moment. Many were waiting for news on the outcome of the operation the princess recently underwent and the photo posted for her Mother’s Day was supposed to serve to cheer up her spirits.

This is the photo that caused such a stir due to obvious tampering. The princess declared that she herself retouched the photo which was intended to be a testimony of a perfect day at home for the royal family. The image was withdrawn by several news agencies in the days following its publication due to various incriminating details. Her words were:

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally try my hand at editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday.”

For some time now Kate and her wonderful family have been at the center of gossip about her precarious state of health which reliable sources sometimes confirm and sometimes deny. The protagonist herself, by publishing her photo, wanted to cheer up her subjects about her physical condition. The world was waiting for her appearances after the abdominal operation she underwent recently. The photograph in question was supposed to be the first official one after the surgery.

Communicative impeachment has earned it the nickname Kategate. The official website of the British newspaper The Guardian confirmed the princess’s responsibility in editing the photo in good faith, clarifying that the royals’ intention was to give an informal and joyful image of the family. Official sources confirm the princess’s good health and the smiling expression in the image (provided it is truthful!) would seem to confirm this hypothesis.

