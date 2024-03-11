Rome, March 11, 2024 – Accident on Viale Trastevere, where a taxi collided with tram line 8 number 213. No injuries. We are currently awaiting company intervention to remove glass and plastic debris from the ground. Traffic has stopped and tram movement along the line is temporarily blocked. The actual dynamics of the accident have not yet been clarified. Local police officers from Group XII Monteverde were on site to ensure traffic and security in the area. (Source: Adnkronos)

