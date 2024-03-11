Ostia, March 11, 2024 – A delegation of the Rome-Ostia Commuter Train Committee met with some representatives of the Lazio and Cotral region. Councilor Gera illustrated the reason for the meeting, which is essentially to present a program to increase planned trips and update schedules for the return, after various extraordinary maintenance or general overhaul work, of the rolling stock owned by Rome Lido. or available to Cotral, which on paper would also amount to 8 CAF300 trains and 7 MA200 trains (compared to a maximum of 4/5 put into service) to ensure the authenticity of the official documents submitted by the Region to the national control authorities during the Direct Commission Report “domestic » railway transportation to the road transport dispatcher “Kotral”.

Cotral has announced that despite planned evening work on the power line, it is maintaining an additional 5 minute buffer per train journey to “absorb” any impacts and disruptions resulting from overnight work on the line in the morning. , the number of trips on weekdays will increase. The company would enter into the necessary agreement with the staff union representatives.

Engineer. Tolomeo therefore announced that from 18 March 2024, 5 trains will be insured by Cotral online from Monday to Friday for the entire timetable, with the frequency reduced from 22 to 20 minutes (it may drop to 18 minutes, but for the reasons of caution mentioned above, we do not we’ll go that far).

Subject to availability, the company will put into service the sixth train out of the seven actually at its disposal as they are approved and authorized by ANSFISA; this sixth train will be used to make 10 additional emergency trips during peak hours, 4 “stealth” trips from Acilia to PSP (returning from PSP to Acilia in a “out of service” state to speed up redeployment times in the direction of the greatest congestion, and 3 trips to Colombo and 3 to Rome as “thin” trips along the entire line during the afternoon rush hour.

Thus, the total schedule will include 112 daily flights + any 10 extraordinary flights.

On Sundays and public holidays, 4 trains will run at a fixed 22-minute frequency (as in the current “ultra-flat” official timetable – the only railway in the entire urban rail transport scenario in Italy) and there will be 102 daily trips.

However on Saturday there will be 5 trains + possibly 6 trains (if possible) for a total of 3 “clean” trips from 7.30am returning between 4pm and 8pm.

Finally, on the Sunday before the meeting at which the Rome Ostia Half Marathon was held, the company, responding to some of the Committee’s criticisms, declared in favor of the advisor that it had organized six extraordinary races, after which clarified another question from the Committee so that the first of them left at 13:55 (the Committee believed that he had departed at this time from Rome PSP and was only accessible from Colombo at about 14:45), and consequently the “reinforcement” service for the occasion of this large public event was scheduled late, when almost all the participants returned to the Euro on the Lido, incredibly overloading the usual 22-minute journeys.

The Passengers’ Committee once again disputed Cotral’s account of extraordinary running on the occasion of the half marathon, pointing out that there were very long queues in Colombo, as evidenced by photographs received, and the vast majority of participants did not have extraordinary running until later when they returned.

Focus on rolling stock

Cotral said that it is expecting a return date for the MA200 train from Astral, which is located in Granity (metro depot C ATAC SpA) from August 2021, and that when its cars return to the Magliana depot they will have to wait for testing, mating and testing time. and the time required for Ansfisa to undergo appropriate testing and authorization.

At the end of March, the CAF in maintenance will have to return from Piacenza for a major overhaul, but at the same time another one in service will go (another one has already been taken out of service since October and is waiting for its turn to start a major overhaul) and therefore the remainder of the existing trains will be equal to zero.

On this issue, a heated debate arose at a meeting with the leaders of Kotral, who denied the right of the Committee and the citizens to have the right and technical ability to delve into the exact timing of the technical tests of the MA200 at Graniti and testing at the test site (at Graniti? at Malyan). According to the current president of Cotral, citizens should be informed, but not ask too precise or technical questions and should not ask exact dates or obligations from public companies, which as such… “They will take care of us.” !!!” (in fact, we have been understanding this for 12 years!)

For this reason, regarding some of the promised improvements in the official schedule announced by engineer Tolomeo, the committee representatives at the meeting expressed doubts about the “sustainability” in the medium term, as has already happened when it was promised since 1/5/2023 Official schedule with frequency 15 minutes, with 6 fixed trains in line, the promised timetable (almost never guaranteed) is of course closer to the transport demand that is already expressed by Lido subscribers and passengers, but also closer to the production of “TraniXKm” which Cotral “should” provide with January 2023, based on the Service Agreement, a Contract that was written and signed with the Regional Directorate of Infrastructure and Mobility, which should oversee its work.

Since there are only 7 trains available, no more than 5 can be constantly online, no more than a “sixth train for extraordinary travel” 6 days a week!

The committee countered that emergency trips at 6 a.m. or worse on regular weekends were useless; it’s best to reserve them for weekday peak hours, and he suggested improving service for emergency scheduled events such as a half marathon or air show.

Information was then sought about a new shuttle bus which would return to service when the line resumed evening and night service with the closure of rail services at 9pm.

Cotral responded that the replacement service needed to be reviewed and that discussions were currently underway with regional management. However, in the first hour before 22:00 the frequency will be 15 minutes, and after 22:00 the frequency will be 30 minutes. It is unclear whether two shuttles will depart at the same time or just one.

The contracting company has changed and Cotral is determining the details of the service. The buses used will be tourist buses.

The committee asked if the vehicles would be able to accommodate people with disabilities and the answer was partly no, a review would be required.

The advisor then said that meetings were being held with the FIAB to determine methods for loading bicycles and scooters. However, Cotral said both bikes and scooters must be placed in covers or inserted into the dashboard.

Finally, the committee asked Cotral to ensure travelers are informed about the shuttle replacement: schedules, the exact location where stops will be installed, and asked to use all possible tools, from paper announcements at the station to displays and audible warnings.

Kotral argued that the app exists and therefore this form of communication is more than sufficient, ignoring the fact that the weakest or most vulnerable people (elderly, ….) cannot use it and therefore may find themselves stranded and that many types mobile phones that are not equipped with the latest version of the operating system cannot even download it onto their device. Regarding the signs at stops near the stations, he reported that the (metal) signs were unscrewed by unknown persons and are no longer there.

There was a very heated discussion on this issue of (missing) connection, since the company considers it ideal and does not need any proposals. And therefore he does not believe that he should do anything, leaving travelers to their own devices, without precise instructions.

The Committee looks forward to intervention by the Region in this regard, which will put the company back on a path more suited to the role it plays. Otherwise, we will face further inconveniences that we have already experienced in the recent past.

