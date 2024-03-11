Rome, March 11, 2024 – She catches him urinating outside his house and then stabs him: this happened yesterday around 7:00 pm in Rome. Police officers from the Porta Maggiore police station intervened on the Casilina ring road to rescue a man with a stab wound on his inner thigh. The victim is a 43-year-old Senegalese man who was taken to the emergency department of San Giovanni Hospital. The alleged perpetrator, a 44-year-old Italian man, told officers he attacked him after catching him urinating outside his home. It is reported that he must answer for aggravated injuries, as well as for possession of weapons and objects capable of causing offense. (Adnkronos)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.