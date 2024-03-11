Great expectations for this year’s Riff, the Riviera International Film Festival. Now in its eighth edition, it will be held from 7 to 12 May in Sestri Levante, Liguria, as it has since its origins.

A year in which the Riff increasingly pushes to make Italy’s voice heard on the international cinema scene, bringing with it directors, critics and actors among the most illustrious references on a global scale.

«An event that contributes to raising the name of Liguria in Italy and in the world and to affirming our territory as a tourist destination linked to high-level cultural events» declares the president and councilor for culture of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti.

The jury of excellence: international protagonists and Oscar winners

The official jury constitutes the fulcrum of prestige, with the participation of leading figures in the international cinema scene, including winners of Oscars and Academy Awards.

Among the first names confirmed are Andrew Dominik, director of famous works such as “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Blonde” about the life of Marilyn Monroe, who will preside over the jury. He will be joined by illustrious names such as the two-time Oscar-winning editor Pietro Scalia, among his most recent films we find Michael Mann’s Ferrari, the Academy Award-winning director for her documentary Taxi to the Dark Side, Eva Orner, and the renowned producer Clayton Townsend. Among the jurors also the photographer Veronica Gaido, the Norwegian director Erika Calmayer, winner of the last edition of RIFF 2023 and Jan Pachner, general secretary of the One Ocean Foundation, an important foundation for the protection of the Mediterranean.

Focus on young people and the environment: Riff 2024 meets the future of cinema and sustainability

Another incontrovertible prerogative of the Riff is a panel of competing directors, mostly under 35, to whom the main selection of the festival in which feature films are awarded is aimed. A real source of pride for Davide Sommariva, president of Redelfi Spa, sponsor of the festival, who declares: “Supporting the Riff means for Redelfi supporting young talents, giving space to their ability and creativity, and encouraging the international visibility of our territory”.

Today more than ever it is absolutely fundamental to underline that the festival, in addition to the great emphasis placed on young people, places a second important emphasis on the environmental issue. In fact, Riff, through a documentary contest, presents a segment entirely dedicated to the theme.

Beyond the screenings: a unique experience between talks, masterclasses and innovation

The Riviera International Film Festival, which during the last edition counted well over eight thousand attendees, is not just a cinematographic event, but an entertainment experience in all respects. The festival presents many screenings accompanied by various talks with the protagonists of Italian and international cinema, masterclasses with excellences of the seventh art and the presence of many casts.

Furthermore, the 2024 edition will add a further piece. This year the Riff will see the birth of a new international competition section dedicated to short films.

With the curtain rising on the eighth edition of the Riviera International Film Festival, we are preparing to welcome six intense days of cinematic culture and artistic excellence.

In a constant path of growth and innovation, the Riviera International Film Festival reaffirms itself as an unmissable point of reference in the world cinema panorama by combining culture, talent and environmental commitment in a one-of-a-kind event.

The Riviera International Film Festival is supported by the Municipality of Sestri Levante, Mediaterraneo Servizi srl, the Sestri Levante Hoteliers Association, the Sestri Levante In Consortium and the Liguria Region, main sponsors Duferco Energia and Redelfi.