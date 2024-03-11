In Italy, only two thirds of healthy, well-weighted and full-term newborns are breastfed exclusively with breast milk upon discharge from the maternity hospital: to be precise, 67.3% of 33,367 newborns. The practice of ‘skin-to-skin’ (Skin-to-skin contact or SSC) is not carried out at all in 4.5% of birth centers, in 43.8% it is carried out only after vaginal birth and in 51.7% both after vaginal birth and after cesarean section. However, out of a sample of 6,304 healthy full-term newborns, only 76.9% practiced SSC in the delivery room after vaginal birth. Rooming-in, intended as extensive (at least 20-24 hours), is foreseen in all the birth centers taken into consideration, but is actually applied in only 83.4% of a sample of 6,735 full-term, healthy, normal birth weight (≥2,500g).

These are the main data emerging from the Report on the initial phase of the inter-society project for the protection and promotion of breastfeeding. 62 healthcare companies, with a total of 111 birth centers, belonging to 14 out of 21 Italian regions and/or autonomous provinces, have joined the Corporate Policy on Breastfeeding (Paa) project – explains a note. The three-year Paa project, which will be completed in mid-2025, was initiated by the scientific societies dealing with perinatal care and the national federations of midwives and nurses. Specifically by the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin), the Italian Society of Paediatrics (Sip), the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo), the Italian Society of Pediatric Nutrition (Sinupe), the Association of Italian hospital obstetricians-gynecologists (Aogoi), the National Federation of Orders of the profession of midwife (Fnopo), National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (Fnopi), Italian Society of Nursing Neonatology (Sin Inf), Italian Society of Nursing Pediatrics (Sipinf), in agreement with the parents’ association Vivere Ets .

The objective of the project – the note reports – is to increase the breastfeeding rate in hospital through a series of targeted interventions: company guidelines to support breastfeeding, staff training, implementation of adequate breastfeeding protocols, greater dissemination of practices facilitating the initiation of breastfeeding in hospital (skin-to-skin practice and rooming-in). In particular, the breastfeeding training of professionals in the perinatal area (obstetricians-gynecologists, midwives, paediatricians/neonatologists, nurses) is still insufficient, showing a coverage of only 56.2%.

The strength of the Paa project, which greatly increases the possibility of achieving the set objectives – highlight the promoters – lies in the fact that these interventions have been identified and proposed by a national working group which includes health professionals in the perinatal area, experts in various titles in the promotion of breastfeeding, expression of scientific societies and professional federations of midwives and nurses.