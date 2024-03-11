Suara.com – The Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) reminded the General Election Commission (KPU) to complete the recapitulation process for the 2024 Election votes on time.

The KPU has a maximum time until March 20 2024.

Bawaslu member Herwyn JH Malonda admitted that his party understood that during the recapitulation process, there were notes of objections from witnesses to obtain material truth.

“So hopefully we can find out what is being asked about this. “Well, as long as this note does not interfere with the determination stages which are scheduled for March 20,” said Herwyn at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/3/2024).

“We will see whether this disrupts or actually hinders the stages. It could be that in the future, the KPU has offered options. In the future, for example, if the time is approaching the D day, two recapitulation panels will be opened at the national level,” he added. .

Furthermore, Herwyn emphasized that the rules in the election law state that the KPU must complete the recapitulation and determine the results of the 2024 election by March 20 2024.

“The election law says so. “If it is not determined, it will actually be problematic for the KPU,” he stressed.

Previously, information circulated regarding the existence of a KPU circular number 454/PL.01.8-SD/05/2024 dated March 4 2024 which was addressed to the Chair of the Aceh Provincial KPU/KIP and the Chair of Regency/City KPU/KIP throughout Indonesia.

The letter concerns the extension of the vote recapitulation schedule with a deadline beyond March 20 2024.