Real estate, prices are out of control in Milan: 7,000 euros per month are needed

To purchase a three-room apartment in excellent condition but not new in Milan, you need to have available on average 117 thousand euros in cash and a family income, net of other debts, of 4,300 euros per month. In Rome, however, it is sufficient to have a monthly income of 2,900 euros and cash availability of 79 thousand euros. If you opt for a used house but in excellent condition in the same areas, the figures increase: in Milan the required income exceeds 5,100 euros per month and 142 thousand euros in cash are needed; in Rome the minimum income is 3,500 euros, with 97 thousand euros in cash. These data come from the latest real estate market observatory of the Federation of real estate agents Fiaip. The Courier’s Economy writes it.

For eight of the main Italian cities, some neighborhoods with medium and medium-high prices were selected, excluding the most expensive and cheapest areas, and the purchase by a family (couple with one child) was assumed. The minimum required for the purchase is 30% of the price in cash and 80% financed with a mortgage. This total of 110% takes into account the additional costs linked to the purchase with the mortgage, which involve an additional outlay of at least 10% compared to the price of the property. To calculate the mortgage, a 30-year loan was assumed with a maximum installment equal to one third of the net disposable income, and that once the mortgage has been paid, the family will have at least 1,500 euros per month left for other needs. For example, in Rome the two most expensive areas considered are Parioli and Flaminio. To buy a house in excellent condition in these neighborhoods, you need at least 125 thousand euros in cash and an income of 4,500 euros per month.

For medium-sized apartments, the required income drops to 3,800 and 3,700 euros per month respectively, with cash availability slightly above 100 thousand euros. In Milan, in one of the most exclusive streets outside the Cerchia dei Navigli, such as via Mario Pagano, the price per square meter exceeds 8,000 euros: to buy here you need an income of 7,000 euros per month and 194 thousand euros in cash . Slightly lower values ​​are required in Piazza Repubblica. In these areas, for a house in less excellent condition, monthly incomes of 6,000 and 5,400 euros respectively are required. In Turin, the requirements are significantly lower, with less than 100 thousand euros in cash and monthly incomes around 3,000 euros (2,700 euros in the most expensive area, Vanchiglia). In Naples, for a high quality house in via Toledo, a monthly income of between 3,000 and 3,700 euros is required, while for habitable properties it goes down to 2,200 euros. In Palermo and Genoa, the requirements are respectively 2,200 euros for the most exclusive area, Porta Maqueda, and 2,500 euros in Pegli. Finally, to buy an excellent quality house on the hills of Bologna, you need around 3,200 euros a month, while in Florence, in the hilly area of ​​Bellosguardo, you need 4,300. These data were processed by the latest Fiaip Observatory. Two significant trends emerge from his presentation. First, there has been a notable increase in investment purchases, aimed at generating rental income (+28% in 2023).

Secondly, there has been a growing interest in energy efficiency, with a collaboration between Fiaip, Enea and ICom. In 2023, the percentage of real estate units sold in class G (the least efficient) decreased compared to the previous year, while those in class D increased (whose performance is better, even if the property is more than twenty years old ). Furthermore, there has been an increase in sales of renovated properties with high energy performance. 62% of buyers recognized the importance of energy efficiency in properties. Regarding prices, Fiaip recorded an average increase of 2% in 2023. The most significant increases occurred in large urban centers, with peaks of up to +6% in Milan. The forecast for the market in 2024 is positive, thanks to expectations of a decline in interest rates and inflation. Stability in sales is expected, with a further increase in investment purchases and a 3% increase in prices, but only in large centres.