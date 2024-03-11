The ‘Dialogues on haemophilia A’ continue, a series of informal meetings in which patients and their families will be able to meet the most authoritative specialists who operate at both a local and national level and address their doubts and concerns in a friendly and serene atmosphere. and the difficulties that a chronic pathology like hemophilia inevitably brings with it. The purely educational initiative, conceived in 2018 by Smc media with the non-conditioning contribution of Roche, will stop in Monopoli (Bari) on 23 March.

The special guest of the Apulian event – a note informs – will be Marco Mordente, former national basketball player, who will help dribble the clouds of doubt between the clinicians’ answers and his own personal life reflections. Some stories will be illustrated live by Vincenzo Bizzarri, a well-known cartoonist of Apulian origin, with the aim of composing a travel booklet illustrated and told through the experiences of patients and family members.

To answer the questions of those who live with the disease, directly and indirectly, Berardino Pollio from the Pediatric Haemophilia Center of the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, Giuseppe Malcangi and Renato Marino from the Haemophilia and Thrombosis Center of the Polyclinic of Bari, Paola Giordano and Giuseppe Lassandro of the Pediatric Hemophilia Center of the Bari Polyclinic and Elvira Grandone of the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza of San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia). The meeting is free and will be held at Tenuta Monacelle in Monopoli starting from 2pm, preceded by a welcome lunch at 12.30pm. It is necessary to confirm your presence at the patient associations or on the website www.dialoghiemofilia.it.