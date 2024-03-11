Israeli bombings left dozens dead on Sunday in Gaza, where Ramadan begins without a truce between Israel and Hamas and in full international mobilization to send humanitarian aid to a population on the brink of famine.

A first ship loaded with aid is ready to set sail from Cyprus, within the framework of a humanitarian maritime corridor announced by the European Union towards the Palestinian enclave, devastated after more than five months of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement.

Nothing seems to indicate that a truce agreement will be reached before Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month that begins on Monday. The conflict has so far left 31,045 dead in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to Hamas.

For Ahmed Kamis, a 40-year-old displaced person, Ramadan this year is synonymous with “suffering.” “There is a dirty, bloody war, a war of genocide. The displaced have nothing to eat or drink,” he deplored to AFP from Rafah, in the extreme south of the enclave.

The figures of the tragedy

The war broke out on October 7, with the unprecedented attack by Hamas commandos on Israeli soil, in which some 1,160 people were killed, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli data.

Some 250 people were kidnapped and 130 remain captive in Gaza, of whom 31 have died, according to Israeli authorities.

In response, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and launched a military campaign against the Palestinian enclave.

The war in Gaza brings more than 30,000 deaths.

On the one hand, Israel announced the death of a soldier yesterday, bringing the number of soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive on October 27 to 249.

On the other hand, at least 85 Palestinians died in the last 24 hours, in more than 60 nightly bombings, and the number of Palestinian deaths increases to more than 30,000.