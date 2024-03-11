For those who choose to purchase the SRT 700 and 700X crossover-adventure, QJ Motor offers a discount of 200 euros applicable on the sales contract and invoice.

All QJ Motor models sold from 2023 onwards will have 3-year retroactive commercial warranty coverage; furthermore, by the end of the third year, customers will be able to request, via the official network, a free one-year extension of coverage, subject to limitations.

In particular, they will be able to request the extension of the 4th year of warranty:

– Motorcycles with mileage less than 50,000 km.

– Scooters with mileage less than 35,000 km.

– Customers who have carried out scheduled maintenance at the official QJ Motor network during the first 3 years of warranty (it is necessary to present service invoices that include details of the vehicle’s km at the time the service was carried out and details of spare parts originals used for maintenance).

– The 4th year warranty will however expire when the customer reaches his mileage limit of coverage (50,000 km for motorbikes and 35,000 km for scooters).