The property crisis weakens China’s economy, foreign investors are looking at other countries. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – The bursting of the property bubble and the resulting debt crisis—more than three times the size of the United States (US) subprime crisis in 2008—have weakened China’s economy. Beijing may be faced with new concerns if Donald Trump wins the US election this year.

Trump launched a tariff war against China in his first term. This time, he promised a 60 percent tariff on all Chinese imports. According to Bloomberg, these high tariffs could cause serious damage to US-China trade worth USD 575 billion.

The direct impact of Trump Tariffs 2.0 will be felt on foreign investment in China.

“Donald Trump’s previous tariffs had little negative impact on China’s economy, but China may find it harder to ignore the negative impact if these tariffs are reimposed,” said London-based advisory body Capital Economics, as quoted by the Daily Asian Age in Monday (11/3/2024).

“Trump is threatening even bigger tariff increases if re-elected. Factors that dampened the impact previously—currency depreciation and tariff avoidance—may provide less protection.”

“Another round of tariffs could also accelerate the still-incipient shift of production out of China,” he said.

Trump is now leading in the US presidential election contest. According to a recent Bloomberg report, he has won every nominating contest so far by wide margins, putting him on track to gain enough delegates to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in mid-March.

US-China Trade Tariffs

China may still have concerns, even if Trump doesn’t win. This is because the debate surrounding US-China relations is adding pressure on President Joe Biden to take tougher trade action against Beijing.

Being “tough on China” has proven to be an effective vote-getting tool in the US. Trump’s rhetoric adds pressure on Biden to up the ante.